UMass Memorial Health Unifies Clinical Communication and Establishes Modern Digital Foundation for Clinical Collaboration and Growth with Halo Health

WORCESTER, Mass., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UMass Memorial Health, the largest not-for-profit health care system in Central Massachusetts, announced today the health system's clinical communication initiative, allowing the entire health system to modernize around a solid digital foundation for growth.

The healthcare industry as a whole has advanced the patient information layer with the adoption of robust electronic health record (EHR) platforms. Now, many forward-thinking health systems are setting sights on advancing the communication and collaboration layer to optimize communication around patient care. This dual-layer approach is a result of modern cloud collaboration platforms that complement the EHR and create the foundation for digital expansion, clinical collaboration technology adoption has accelerated in the wake of COVID-19, highlighting the clear benefits of seamless system-wide collaboration.

With more than 15,500 employees and 2,100 physicians, many of whom are members of UMass Memorial Medical Group and Harrington Physician Services, UMass Memorial Health is at the forefront of the clinical collaboration wave, enabling physicians and nurses to communicate in a secure, seamless capacity through the adoption of Halo Health, the leader in system-wide deployments of cloud-based clinical collaboration systems.

"In reviewing options to improve our clinical communications systems, we found Halo Health offers superior solutions for clinical communication and collaboration while supporting the overall experience of our clinical staff," said Eric J. Alper, M.D., chief clinical informatics officer and chief quality officer, UMass Memorial Health. "Halo's compatibility with the Epic EHR, ease of use, and opportunity to replace and augment existing solutions with a more collaborative, clinician-oriented solution drove our decision to choose Halo Health."

"UMass Memorial Health is a clear thought leader among healthcare systems, through its adoption of cutting-edge, impactful technologies," said Jose Barreau, M.D., CEO, Halo Health. "With a focus on providing the highest level of patient care, UMass Memorial Health recognized the need for a modern digital collaboration environment to deliver optimum care. We are pleased to partner with such a forward-thinking organization."

Halo Health gives healthcare organizations the ability to send real-time unified communication to all staff, including non-clinical and community partners to address the needs of the patient. With HIPAA and HITRUST-compliant technology, the Halo Health platform offers modern solutions that can be utilized by a variety of devices allowing for flexibility on technology already owned. The intuitive, user-friendly interface of the Halo Clinical Collaboration Platform™ (CCP) creates the prime environment for collaboration and escalation of time-sensitive clinical communication – as well as the clinically defined workflows to improve patient care inside health systems and across the care continuum.

About UMass Memorial Health

UMass Memorial Health is the largest not-for-profit health care system in Central Massachusetts with more than 15,500 employees and 2,100 physicians, many of whom are members of UMass Memorial Medical Group and Harrington Physician Services. We are the clinical partner of the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Our comprehensive system includes UMass Memorial Medical Center, UMass Memorial Health – Harrington, UMass Memorial Health – HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, UMass Memorial Health – Marlborough Hospital, and UMass Memorial Health – Community Healthlink. Together, we impact every aspect of life in the region by making health and wellness services available to everyone, advocating for social equality and providing economic stability and opportunity. There are many ways to heal. We pursue them all. Relentlessly. Visit www.ummhealth.org.

About Halo Health

Founded by clinicians, for clinicians, Halo Health is the healthcare technology company for clinical communication and collaboration. Its flagship offering is the Halo Clinical Collaboration Platform™ (CCP), a cloud-based solution that accelerates time-sensitive clinical communication and workflow to improve patient care inside health systems and across the care continuum. Through its scalable platform for health systems, ambulatory, and long-term post-acute care organizations, Halo Health, formerly known as Doc Halo, has demonstrated years of experience and improved patient and financial outcomes for enterprise health customers. For more, visit www.halohealth.com or call 855-362-4256.

