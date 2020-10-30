UMAX GROUP CORP. - New Management Team and OTC Current

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UMAX Group Corp. (OTC Markets: UMAX), a Nevada corporation, is pleased to announce that a new ownership group has purchased controlling interest in the Company as of February 2020, and they have installed a new sole officer and director, Rondell Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher's bio and background is included below.

Mr. Fletcher (President and CEO of the Company), states…"I am excited to be a part of UMAX and to assist in the growth of the business over the next couple years. We plan to not only making several strategic acquisitions, but to eventually put together a strong management team. Moving forward, UMAX will provide regular updates to the shareholders several times a month on material transactions and information related to ongoing operations."

The new management of the Company has completed on significant task from which future growth of the Company will be based. As of October 2020, the Company has become current with the filing of all required disclosure documents and financial statements with OTC Markets.

Mr. Fletcher further stated…"Getting UMAX declared 'Pink Sheet Current' was one of my original goals when I was initially named as the new management of the Company earlier this year. Now we move on with the task of finding the appropriate acquisitions for UMAX in the near future. We are mainly focusing on acquisitions in the building and green housing market segments. UMAX has currently identified several potential acquisitions and we are now in the process of conducting proper due diligence and negotiating final acquisition terms and conditions."

Rondell Fletcher (Bio and Background) : Mr. Fletcher is an accomplished entrepreneur with domestic and international experience in operations, multi-channel product distribution, and marketing. Additionally, he has vast experience in developing and introducing successful new products and companies for domestic and international markets as well as endeavors in real estate, construction, and land development. At the current time, he owns and operates Broadcast West, a full-service movie and television multimedia production/programming studio located in Los Angeles, California, which also provides live satellite broadcasts, infomercials, Facebook lives and online videos to product, fashion, car photography, and cooking shows made for television. Mr. Fletcher is a graduate of California Baptist University in 1998 with a bachelor's degree in the Liberal Arts.

