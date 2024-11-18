UMAXX Revolutionizes Mobile Privacy with Introduction of the World's Most Secure Smartphones; Liberty and Liberty Plus

The Liberty Phones redefine mobile security, giving users unparalleled control over their privacy in an increasingly intrusive digital world

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UMAXX, a privacy-first communications company with internet, TV, and phone service, announced today the launch of two new cellphones, the UMAXX Liberty and the UMAXX Liberty Plus. Coined as the "world's most secure smartphones," these revolutionary devices were built to combat the increasing data vulnerability and surveillance concerns facing smartphone users today. With state-of-the-art security features and a commitment to ethical, open-source technology, the Liberty Phones deliver an unmatched mobile experience by prioritizing privacy, control, and user autonomy over conventional conveniences that often compromise user security.

Unlike most smartphones on the market, which track user behavior, sell data to third parties, or are vulnerable to invasive spyware, the Liberty Phones offer a radical alternative to the multi-billion-dollar smartphone market with privacy and security at their core. Many conventional devices run operating systems designed with hidden data-sharing mechanisms, making it nearly impossible for users to shield their information. Unlike these systems, the Liberty Phones operate on PureOS, an open-source, fully transparent operating system offered through a collaboration with a leading data privacy focused development company, which is free from proprietary data-sharing protocols. Users can rest assured that no hidden apps or permissions are collecting data in the background, as PureOS is built from the ground up to respect user privacy.

Another critical aspect that differentiates the Liberty Phones from mainstream devices is their inclusion of hardware kill switches, which offer a physical way for users to disconnect critical functions like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular signals, and even the camera and microphone. With these unique hardware switches, users can maintain complete control over when and how their device is accessible, preventing tracking or eavesdropping by malicious actors or intrusive applications, thus preventing hacking and theft of your sensitive data where Apple & Android devices have been and are continuously hacked.

"UMAXX is the global leader in privacy-first communications technologies and the introduction of our Liberty Phones to our product portfolio is yet another testament to advancing that mission," said Jim Devericks, CEO of SuperCloud International, the parent company of consumer entertainment brand UMAXX. "The Liberty Phones aren't just about privacy; they're about redefining what users should expect from their devices. We're giving people an option to protect their data in a way not previously available to US consumers. Paired with our TV and 5G internet service available nationwide, the UMAXX suite of products truly represent a Complete Privacy Promise option for all Americans."

As digital privacy becomes an increasingly pressing issue, UMAXX is empowering users with a device that truly puts control back into their hands. Available now through the UMAXX website. The Liberty Phones come in two different configurations, offering up to 4gb of memory and 128gbs of RAM. The flagship phone, the UMAXX Liberty Plus is made entirely with components made in the United States and offers a 5.7" screen and a user-replaceable 4,500mAh battery. Each phone can be paired with UMAXX phone service, offered at $99/month, offering consumers unlimited talk and text and 22gb of data.

"These phones mark a turning point in mobile technology, offering security and freedom to users who refuse to compromise their data to big tech and other threats," added Devericks.

For more information on the Liberty Phone or to place an order, visit https://www.umaxx.tv/phones

