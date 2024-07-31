UMBRA OFFERS THE WORLD'S MOST CAPABLE SAR SATELLITES TO CUSTOMERS

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbra, a vertically integrated space technology company operating the world's most capable Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, today announced a new business line focused on delivering fully operational satellite missions to customers looking for their own orbital SAR capabilities.

Umbra's Mission Solutions line utilizes its vertical integration and remote sensing expertise to build custom satellite solutions. Umbra provides governments and large multinational corporations the ability to purchase their own satellites, individual components (including the bus, payload, and antenna), full constellations including Umbra's formation flying technology, ground and flight software, and custom and advanced mission capabilities.

These capabilities are offered at highly competitive prices with expedited timelines. Additionally, Mission Solutions has flexible ownership models to meet customer needs, including full handoff to customers, customer owned and Umbra operated, and Umbra-owned and operated cost share models with guaranteed customer access.

Umbra satellites deliver the largest volume of high-resolution SAR imagery in concentrated areas of highest demand, capturing seven times more imagery and at higher resolution than any commercial competitor. Umbra's highest quality data provides timely insights and actionable intelligence when and where it's needed most.

"I'm honored to say we have built both the world's most capable and affordable commercial SAR satellite. In the past few years, we've seen the mission-critical value our technology brings to customers, and the demand signal is loud and clear," said David Langan, CEO and Co-founder of Umbra. "We are proud to offer our unique mission solutions to our U.S. and global partners, including our NATO allies, whom we are already supporting proudly with our Remote Sensing business line."

Since its establishment in 2015, Umbra has become a leader in remote sensing. Umbra's innovative SAR imaging and patented satellite technology solutions offer all-weather, day-and-night monitoring, setting new standards for reliability, precision, and intelligence gathering.

Umbra is a vertically integrated space technology company that offers intelligence data as a service to commercial and government customers. Our cutting-edge products help customers solve complex business, environmental, and security challenges. Umbra is founded, funded, built and operated in the USA with headquarters in Santa Barbara, California, and has a presence in Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit https://umbra.space

