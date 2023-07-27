Umbra Releases Over $1 Million of Free SAR Data

News provided by

Umbra

27 Jul, 2023, 12:54 ET

Company also more than doubling the amount of regularly monitored sites

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbra, a leader in advanced space radar technology, announced today that it has made over $1 million of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) data available to the public via its Open Data Program, which launched on March 15, 2023. In the span of only four months, Umbra has already released more open data than all other SAR providers combined. The company also announced today that it's expanding their Open Data Program from 10 regularly monitored sites to 24.

Continue Reading
Umbra Releases Over $1 Million of Free SAR Data (PRNewsfoto/Umbra)
Umbra Releases Over $1 Million of Free SAR Data (PRNewsfoto/Umbra)

Umbra satellites generate the highest-resolution commercial SAR data ever offered commercially. Within the Open Data Program, users can work with spotlight mode data products ranging from Umbra's industry-leading unrivaled 25cm to 1m resolution. Starting in August 2023, all of Umbra's open data collects will include a comprehensive set of complex data and file types, including GEC, SICD, SIDD, and CPHD. The Open Data Program is updated several times a week, and offers the opportunity for users to analyze the time-series data to detect changes at each location.

"Historically, sub-50cm resolution data was restricted to the defense market," said Gabe Dominocielo, Umbra's co-founder and president. "I'm excited to enable free access to the highest-resolution commercial SAR data."

SAR satellites are particularly effective when it comes to change detection data, as they can capture images not only during the day, but also at night and during any weather conditions, including cloud cover, and smoke. These frequently updated images enable researchers, students, and others to harness Umbra's data for a variety of purposes, including training machine learning models to work with the data.

About Umbra

Umbra is a technology company that offers intelligence data as a service to commercial and government customers. Our cutting-edge products help customers solve complex business and security challenges. Umbra is a U.S.-owned and operated company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, and has a presence in Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit https://umbra.space.

Media Contact:

Jon Galpern
Umbra Media Relations
1-805-618-4407
[email protected]

SOURCE Umbra

Also from this source

DARPA Selects Umbra For Their DRIFT Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.