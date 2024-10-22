Umbra Selected by Space Development Agency to Integrate Remote Sensing Capabilities into Future Space Architecture

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbra, a vertically integrated space technology company operating the world's highest resolution commercial Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract by the Space Development Agency (SDA) to demonstrate the feasibility of integrating its commercial remote sensing capabilities into SDA's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). This significant milestone underscores Umbra's role in supporting SDA's mission to deliver needed space-based capabilities to the joint warfighter to support terrestrial missions through development, fielding, and operation of a proliferated low Earth orbit (pLEO) constellation of satellites.

By integrating with SDA's PWSA, Umbra enables observations of areas of interest (AOIs) in theater to be downlinked directly to tactical nodes for processing, fusion, and exploitation, thus eliminating the need for a direct ground terminal in theater. This capability expands access to critical data for more end users while simplifying the integration of the space segment with various ground apertures.

"Umbra is fully aligned with SDA's mission, and we are excited to support this important investment in advancing their future architecture," said Bonnie Kean, Director of Mission Solutions at Umbra. "Both SDA and Umbra share a commitment to delivering innovative solutions with speed and value. This partnership is a natural fit, and we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what's possible to accomplish SDA's objectives."

Since its establishment in 2015, Umbra has emerged as a leader in remote sensing, offering breakthrough SAR imaging technology and patented satellite solutions that provide all-weather, day-and-night monitoring. Umbra continues to set new standards in reliability, precision, and intelligence gathering, helping government and commercial customers alike achieve mission success.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Space Development Agency, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

