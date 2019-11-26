UMC And RLJ Entertainment Present A HOUSE DIVIDED: Season 1

With a long legacy that has brought them from slavery to the heights of wealth and power in Los Angeles, the Sanders family is now at a crossroads in A HOUSE DIVIDED. Their world is turned upside down when matriarch Pamela Sanders suddenly and mysteriously dies, leaving her husband Cameran desperately trying to keep the family united. His daughter Theresa's scandalous affair, young Torrance's potential NBA career and Cameran Jr.'s out of control lifestyle all threaten to tear the Sanders apart. And Cameran faces problems of his own, as he is under federal investigation for money laundering through the family-owned bank. Can this family survive as their enemies attempt to bring them down or will they destroy themselves from within?