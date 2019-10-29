UMC And RLJ Entertainment Present "BRONX SIU: SEASON 2"

When lead detective Jimmy Blue is shot and gravely injured in BRONX SIU: SEASON 2, his elite team of investigators deal with it the only way they know how. They tackle the toughest cases New York City has to offer. From gang murders and serial killers to organized crime, no case is too demanding or too shocking for the hardened cops of SIU. But bad blood and personal history that won't stay buried keep coming back to haunt the team, and every good cop has something to hide.