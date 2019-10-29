UMC And RLJ Entertainment Present "BRONX SIU: SEASON 2"
Available on DVD on November 5, 2019
Oct 29, 2019, 10:01 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UMC (Urban Movie Channel) and RLJ Entertainment will release Season 2 of the UMC Original Series BRONX SIU on DVD on November 5, 2019. The six-episode second season of the Daytime Emmy nominated popular police drama, starring Brian White ("Scandal," "Ray Donovan"), Shanti Lowry ("The Game") and Denise Boutte (Why Did I Get Married), quickly became one of the channel's most watched TV series after it first premiered on the channel in July 2018. UMC and RLJ Entertainment will release BRONX SIU: SEASON 2 on DVD for an SRP of $24.98.
When lead detective Jimmy Blue is shot and gravely injured in BRONX SIU: SEASON 2, his elite team of investigators deal with it the only way they know how. They tackle the toughest cases New York City has to offer. From gang murders and serial killers to organized crime, no case is too demanding or too shocking for the hardened cops of SIU. But bad blood and personal history that won't stay buried keep coming back to haunt the team, and every good cop has something to hide.
Special features on the DVD include Cast and Crew interviews.
About UMC (Urban Movie Channel)
UMC (Urban Movie Channel) is the first and largest subscription streaming service dedicated to Black film and television from AMC Networks' privately-owned subsidiary, RLJ Entertainment. UMC displays fresh original series, feature films, documentaries, stage plays and other popular Black entertainment with new and exclusive content added every week. Watch UMC on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Comcast's Xfinity On Demand, Roku, Amazon Fire TV & Fire TV Stick. At www.UMC.tv, UMC offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with UMC on Facebook at Facebook.com/UrbanMovieChannel and on Twitter/Instagram @WatchUMC.
SOURCE Urban Movie Channel and RLJ Entertainment
