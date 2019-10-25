UMC (Urban Movie Channel) Greenlights Second Season of 'A House Divided' Family Saga Series from Daytime Emmy Nominated Producer, Dan Garcia

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of its new docuseries "Behind Her Faith," UMC (Urban Movie Channel) – the first streaming service for Black TV and film from AMC Networks – announced today that it will continue its original series, "A House Divided" for a second season. The multi-generational family saga, which debuted with six episodes on the streaming network earlier this year in July, follows the members of a wealthy, prominent family in the Los Angeles community who deal with the loss of the family's matriarch while uncovering and facing a variety of secrets and scandals.

Starring Demetria McKinney (Freeform's "Motherland," Tyler Perry's "House of Payne"), Paula Jai Parker ("Ray Donovan," "True Blood"), Lawrence Hilton Jacobs ("The Jacksons: An American Dream"), and Brad James (Syfy's "Superstition," Tyler Perry's "For Better or Worse"); the second season will also feature LisaRaye McCoy ("All of Us," "Single Ladies") and Parker McKenna Posey ("My Wife and Kids," "Games People Play") in new recurring roles.

"The first season of 'A House Divided' performed incredibly well on UMC," said Nikki Love, VP of Development & Production for UMC. "The response we've seen from viewers and our subscribers has shown us that this series has developed a very dedicated and passionate audience and they are more than ready for another season of the Sanders family's antics. We look forward to delivering more juicy storylines and can't wait to showcase the new dynamic LisaRaye and Parker will bring to the show."

"A House Divided" comes from Dan Garcia, the creator of UMC's Daytime Emmy nominated series, "Bronx SIU." Currently in production, Season 2 of the series is slated to return in the spring of next year.

About UMC (Urban Movie Channel)

UMC (Urban Movie Channel) is the first and largest subscription streaming service dedicated to Black film and television from AMC Networks' privately-owned subsidiary, RLJ Entertainment. UMC displays fresh original series, feature films, documentaries, stage plays and other popular Black entertainment with new and exclusive content added every week. Watch UMC on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Comcast's Xfinity On Demand, Cox, Roku, Amazon Fire TV & Fire TV Stick. At www.UMC.tv, UMC offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with UMC on Facebook at Facebook.com/UrbanMovieChannel and on Twitter/Instagram @WatchUMC.

About AMC Networks

Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on basic cable television for nine consecutive years, as well as Portlandia, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the films Boyhood, Death of Stalin, and many more. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; the subscription streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now; Acorn TV; and UMC (Urban Movie Channel); and Levity Entertainment Group, the Company's production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.

Press Contact: Farah Noel, fnoel@umc.tv

SOURCE UMC

Related Links

https://www.umc.tv

