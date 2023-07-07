UMCG in the Netherlands purchases Micro-RayStation for pre-clinical research, RaySearch Laboratories

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) in the Netherlands has placed an order for Micro-RayStation (μ-RayStation), RaySearch's research software platform for radiation treatment planning and plan evaluation in small animal irradiation research.

UMCG has been a RaySearch customer since 2013 and use RayStation as their main treatment planning system for external beam proton and photon radiotherapy. UMCG and RaySearch also have research collaborations together, and the center is part of the RayCare®* advisory board.

μ-RayStation combines the power of RayStation for patient modelling, visualization and general workflow including scripting with the accuracy of Monte Carlo dose calculation specifically tailored for small animal irradiation with x-rays and protons. UMCG will use μ-RayStation for research purposes at the Particle Therapy Research Center (PARTREC) irradiation facility under construction at UMCG.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "I am pleased that our long and successful collaboration with UMCG is now being extended to preclinical research. Together with the team at PARTREC, UMCG's new research facility, we look forward to continued research and development at the forefront."

