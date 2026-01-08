UMD ARLIS Researchers Awarded $34.8M Research Contract to Advance DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Institute for Quantum Applications (MIQA) at the University of Maryland's Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS) received a new contract worth up to $34.8 million over 4.5 years to support the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI), aimed at accelerating the development of industrially useful quantum computers. The award will strengthen national efforts to evaluate the feasibility, risks, and potential applications of quantum computing.

Under the contract, ARLIS will:

Work with a leading quantum technology company to find new ways to use quantum computing, improve existing methods and algorithms, and analyze resource estimates, focusing on materials, molecular modeling, and solving complex optimization problems.

Conduct independent test and evaluation of emerging approaches to scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computers.

"This contract positions Maryland and ARLIS at the center of one of the most critical technology frontiers," said Dr. John Beieler, Executive Director of ARLIS. "By bringing together government, academia, and industry, we can test claims, shape future applications, and ensure the U.S. leads in the secure and responsible development of quantum computing."

This project directly supports the goals of the Capital Quantum Benchmarking Hub , launched earlier this year between DARPA and the State of Maryland, to be located in UMD's Discovery District. That partnership, championed by Governor Wes Moore, unlocks $100 million in federal investment to accelerate U.S. quantum research and workforce development. UMD ARLIS will serve as a major partner in the initiative. This project will be led by Allison Casey, Principal Investigator; Stephanie Jaros, Co-Principal Investigator; and Natalie Herd, Finance Project Manager.

DARPA's QBI program currently funds 19 companies worldwide to pursue quantum architectures. ARLIS will serve as part of the government's independent test and evaluation team, ensuring technical claims are validated and the nation has a clear, trusted view of the field.

