UMD Names Greg Oler as Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer

COLLEGE PARK, Md., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland has named Greg Oler as Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer effective August 16, 2021. He joins Maryland from the University of Delaware where he was vice president for finance and deputy treasurer.

As a member of the President's Cabinet, Oler will report to President Darryll J. Pines.

A key partner to President Pines and his leadership team, Oler will be the principal hands-on financial, business, and accounting executive for the institution. He will play a critical role in maintaining Maryland's overall financial strength by providing strategic and tactical leadership on financial strategies and initiatives that support the institution's priorities.

"Greg's appointment will provide the University of Maryland with a visionary leader who will help us steer a course of financial excellence as we continue to rebound from the financial impacts of COVID-19. I welcome Greg aboard as a committed partner in the continued investment in our students, faculty, and staff and in our transformational research and educational enterprise," said President Pines.

"As a Marylander, this is an incredible opportunity to become part of a top research university that has impacted so many within the state, and beyond," Oler said. "I am excited and honored to be selected to serve in this position at UMD and I look forward to working collaboratively with Maryland's terrific leadership team to help the university continue to advance and prosper during challenging times."

Oler brings more than 25 years of financial experience in both higher education and the private sector. As vice president for finance and deputy treasurer at the University of Delaware, he provided planning and coordination for the university's financial operations and had direct oversight of treasury services, financial analysis and reporting, general accounting, tax planning and reporting, federal cost accounting, procurement and risk management.

Prior to Delaware, Oler was at the Johns Hopkins University where he served as director of general accounting for six years and university controller for five years. Before his move into higher education, Oler spent six years in private industry and had 11 years in public accounting at KPMG. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Loyola University.

Oler was selected following a nationwide search, and the university search committee was chaired by Ritu Agarwal, Distinguished University Professor and Dean's Chair of Information Systems, Robert H. Smith School of Business.

