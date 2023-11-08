UMD Ranked a Top 5 School for Entrepreneurship

News provided by

University of Maryland

08 Nov, 2023, 16:33 ET

Maryland Rises to No. 4 Among Public Universities, No. 1 in Mid-Atlantic in Annual List

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland climbed into the nation's top five colleges for cultivating student entrepreneurialism, according to rankings released today by The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine.

UMD placed No. 5 across all institutions—up two spots from last year—and No. 4 among public universities and No. 1 in the Mid-Atlantic in the 2024 edition of the annual list of undergraduate entrepreneurship programs; this marks Maryland's ninth straight year in the top 10. The university also jumped to No. 13 for graduate entrepreneurship education, up from No. 18.

The university's ascent into the upper echelon of the entrepreneurship ranking is due to a broad and robust innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem that spans the campus, said Dean Chang, UMD's chief innovation officer. 

"What makes the University of Maryland stand out is that we are constantly offering more opportunities for students in any major to learn and practice innovation and entrepreneurship skills, and then apply them to creating solutions to society's grand challenges," Chang said. "It's so gratifying to see the University of Maryland break into the top 5, where we belong."

While many entrepreneurship rankings focus only on a university's business school, The Princeton Review reflects a university's campuswide entrepreneurship ecosystem, analyzing a variety of factors including academic offerings, mentorships, competitions, programs, centers and faculty support.

Nearly one in four undergraduates—more than 7,000— in 89 majors are enrolled in undergraduate entrepreneurship courses at UMD, taught by 59 faculty members across 30 departments. Beyond traditional entrepreneurship, UMD also offers over 100 courses in innovation-related areas like creativity, entrepreneurial mindset, social value creation, business models and design thinking.

A recent high-profile example of the university's commitment to student entrepreneurship is the new xFoundry@UMD, an XPRIZE-inspired initiative aimed at recruiting and training Terps to work across disciplines and build solutions designed to address complex global problems.

"We want students to know that careers can begin with doing something significant for our society, while also creating a profitable, self-sustaining and successful business venture," said Amir Ansari, who oversees the xFoundry as co-founder and executive director of UMD's E.A. Fernandez IDEA Factory, a high-tech workshop focused on collaboration across all 12 schools and colleges on campus.

Academic units help UMD get high marks across the board, Chang said, from the Academy for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Division of Academic Affairs to the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship in the Robert H. Smith School of Business to the Maryland Technology Enterprise Institute (Mtech) in the A. James Clark School of Engineering to the Do Good Institute in the School of Public Policy, among others. Meanwhile, financial aid and scholarships like those awarded through the Southern Management Leadership Program, which provides tuition to diverse, community college transfer students, are another important criterion. In addition, student-led innovation programs like Startup Shell, Bitcamp and Technica are critical distinguishing factors for UMD.

It also doesn't hurt that the university boasts an impressive list of alums who went on to launch highly successful business ventures, including Sergey Brin '93, co-founder of Google, Anthony Casalena '03, founder and CEO of Squarespace; and Kevin Plank '96, founder, executive chairman and brand chief of Under Armour.

"While we're proud of the reputation we've earned for alumni going on to launch billion dollar startups, or unicorns, we're even more proud of our focus on applying an entrepreneurial mindset to creating economic and societal impact. Social innovation and entrepreneurship has been a key driver for so many students getting involved," Chang said, highlighting the university's Grand Challenges grants program and the annual Do Good Challenge.

Many of the same initiatives that helped land UMD near the top of The Princeton Review's rankings also contributed to the university recently earning its second consecutive Innovation & Economic Prosperity designation from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU), a distinction reserved for institutions who "demonstrated a substantive, sustainable and institution-wide commitment to and strategy for regional economic engagement, growth and economic opportunity," according to APLU's website.

"The university's strategic plan prioritizes efforts to bolster innovation, entrepreneurship and inclusive economic development, all of which were key factors in receiving accolades from both the APLU and The Princeton Review," said Vice President for Research Gregory F. Ball. "So many people across the campus deserve credit, and we should all be tremendously proud to work at a university that prioritizes ingenuity and creativity in all that we do."

SOURCE University of Maryland

Also from this source

University of Maryland to Become National Headquarters for Clark Scholars Program Network

The University of Maryland today announced that its A. James Clark School of Engineering will become the permanent home of a multi-university program ...

University of Maryland and IonQ Celebrate Opening of QLab: A Hub for Quantum Computing Research

The University of Maryland (UMD) today announced the grand opening of the National Quantum Laboratory (QLab), a groundbreaking quantum research...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.