UMD Smith and Partners Launch Sports Management Program

Specialty Program Underway Designed for Undergraduates Pursuing Sports Industry Opportunities

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Aug. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert H. Smith School of Business, with partnering University of Maryland programs, has launched a Sports Management Program to develop undergraduate leaders with the skills, foundational knowledge and educational opportunities to pursue careers and professional opportunities in the sports industry.

Underway this fall, the 12-credit specialty program represents a partnership between the Smith school, the School of Public Health's Department of Kinesiology, the Philip Merrill College of Journalism's Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and Maryland Athletics.

Students in the program will have opportunities for site visits and attend fireside chats with industry professionals, sports industry-focused career fairs and sporting events.

Intended for rising juniors and seniors, the Sports Management Program aligns with one of the guiding principles in Smith's strategic plan: making business education accessible to all students at the University of Maryland, regardless of their major. Its interdisciplinary approach has the potential to produce well-rounded, knowledgeable, innovative leaders in the sports industry, says Tori Shay, associate director for the program.

"SMP students have an exciting opportunity to leave this program with a tangible way to show their knowledge with hands-on experience," says Shay. "Our sports network at UMD is large, and I cannot wait for students to learn from some of the best in the industry."

Program courses include KNES287: Sport and American Society, BMGT383: The Business of Sport and a third elective course that students can select from an approved list to tailor their experience to their specific career interests.

The final course, BMGT483: Sports Management Program Capstone, sees student teams developing and pitching solutions for a multifaceted real-world case study from a corporate partner in the sports industry. They'll use knowledge from other SMP courses to inform their proposed solution and pitch their findings to a panel of judges.

Last April, the first cohort, comprised of 27 students, was welcomed during a kickoff dinner for the fourth-annual Maryland Sports Business Conference. Recruitment for SMP's second cohort will begin at the end of the 2023 fall semester, with applications due in early February 2024.

"If you are a first-year or second-year student who does not have 60 credits yet, my recommendation would be to enroll in KNES287 and engage in Sports Business Society events, as this will keep you connected to the SMP until you can apply," says Shay. "I also strongly recommend that students check out the Maryland Sports Business Conference in April."

For more information, go to the Sports Management Program homepage or write to [email protected] .

