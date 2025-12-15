UMD Smith Launches Online Master of Science in Information Systems Program

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business has launched an Online Master of Science in Information Systems (OMSIS) program. Smith's STEM-designated IS program is No. 7 among public universities in the U.S. News and World Report 2026 rankings.

Students in the program build foundational and pragmatic skills in courses focused on artificial intelligence— including AI, agentic AI, deep learning and data science, blockchain and fintech, cybersecurity and digital trust, cloud computing, database and information management, digital transformation, platforms, ecosystems and emerging technologies, and project and program management.

Smith faculty mentor students through hands-on learning and dynamic co-curricular experiences. And the school's Center for AI in Business works closely with students to connect them with companies to solve real challenges and participate in AI case competitions that expand understanding of artificial intelligence applications across industries.

Learning is 100% online, blending independent and virtual classroom-based coursework scheduled in the evenings to accommodate working professionals. If completed in four semesters, the cost is $25,000.

Fall 2026 admissions deadlines begin Feb. 15, 2026. Application information and requirements are available at the OMSIS program page.

