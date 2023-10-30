UMD Smith, Montgomery College Initiate Pathway to a Business Analytics Masters

News provided by

University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business

30 Oct, 2023, 13:39 ET

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Montgomery College student cohort has embarked this fall on a unique pathway to a Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) degree from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business to meet a growing demand for the likes of operations researchers, data analysts, business analysts, analytics directors and chief analytics officers.

Twenty-three of 50 students in this Smith master's track already are declared majors under the Rockville, Md.-based community college's new Associate of Arts in Business Analytics program.

Pending admission to Smith's undergraduate and master's programs, students will complete the undergraduate major in Operations Management and Business Analytics followed by the MSBA.

"It's a very clear and defined pathway to the Smith School," says Montgomery College (MC) Accounting Coordinator and Business Analytics Advisor Kathryn Klose, PhD. "The program grounds students in general business courses, including economics and accounting, and builds essential skills in business analytics, statistics, scripting in programming language, data visualization, and applied decision-making."

The "2+2+1" track is structured for students to complete the master's portion in one year, following two years each at the associate and undergraduate levels through which master's level credits are accumulated.

The curriculum engages students in using Excel, R, Tableau, and SQL in business analytics to summarize, visualize and analyze data. And "a project-based capstone will provide students with the opportunity to prepare and present comprehensive analyses related to real-world cases in major business functions such as operations, finance and accounting, marketing, and human resources," says Klose.

Ethics are also woven throughout the sequence of courses to reinforce the ethical handling of data in decision-making, adds Klose, who designed the track with Montgomery College Associate Professor of Math, Statistics, and Data Science Rachel Saidi and Smith Professor of the Practice and MSBA Academic Director Suresh Acharya.

"We took a very market-driven approach," says Acharya, noting (according to Coursera-reported U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data) that business analyst jobs – collectively with those for management analysts and operations analysts – are on track for growth up to 25% by 2030. Much of this growth, he adds, is expected in the Washington, D.C. area, including Montgomery County. In addition, "advanced analyst" is among the country's fastest-growing roles, according to Burning Glass Technologies' "After the Storm: The Jobs and Skills that Will Drive the Post-Pandemic Recovery" (released in February 2021).

The degree path's uniqueness also has drawn a statewide designation that will further help the initiative keep pace with the market's growth. The designation enables students outside Montgomery County to enroll in the program at the in-county tuition rate, contingent on their county or local college not offering or limiting enrollment in a similar degree."

For more information, go to the Montgomery College Associate of Arts in Business Analytics and UMD Smith Master of Science in Business Analytics homepages.

About the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business
The Robert H. Smith School of Business is an internationally recognized leader in management education and research. One of 12 colleges and schools at the University of Maryland, College Park, the Smith School offers undergraduate, full-time and flex MBA, executive MBA, online MBA, business master's, PhD and executive education programs, as well as outreach services to the corporate community. The school offers its degree, custom and certification programs in learning locations in North America and Asia.

Contact: Greg Muraski, [email protected] 

SOURCE University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business

Also from this source

Business Fraud Prevention Seminar Forthcoming from UMD, Prince George's County

Digital age-infused financial crimes against businesses are the focus of a free, single-day seminar forthcoming from Justice for Fraud Victims (JFV)...

Virtual Workshop on 'Step-by-Step Customer Analytics' Forthcoming from UMD Smith Executive Education

The Office of Executive Education at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business will present "Step-by-Step Customer Analytics...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.