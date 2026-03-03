UMD's Merrill College, Smith School Launch 'Business of Journalism in the Age of AI' Webinar Series

Monthly Virtual Sessions to Explore the Reinvention of News in the Modern Era

COLLEGE PARK, Md., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The news business needs to reinvent itself to best serve the public, and "The Business of Journalism in the Age of AI" — a new monthly webinar series from the University of Maryland's nationally renowned Philip Merrill College of Journalism and Robert H. Smith School of Business — will teach news leaders worldwide how to be part of that transformation.

Experts from Merrill College and the Smith School will team with industry leaders to explore how the business model of journalism can evolve into something more sustainable and show how to thrive in the age of artificial intelligence.

The series launches March 27, 2026, and includes 10 monthly webinars that run through December. All sessions will be held Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. Registration is free but required. Attendees may sign up for any number of sessions — one or all 10. Visit go.umd.edu/BizOfJournalism to learn more and register.

"Merrill College is running toward AI, not away from it, and so is the Smith School," said Merrill College Dean Rafael Lorente. "Our experts are working on tools to make journalism better and more sustainable. That's why any journalist, news executive or academic with an interest in the future of journalism should consider enrolling in these webinars."

Sessions explore everything from the economics of news to the ethics of AI in journalism. They will help newsroom leaders find innovative ways to reach new audiences and use AI to improve newsgathering and help business owners improve the visibility of their products and explore future possibilities for the media industry.

Learn from thought leaders in business and news at two colleges that rank among the nation's best, and from journalism professionals, including the Poynter Institute's Kelly McBride, the American Press Institute's Robyn Tomlin and The Local Journalism Foundation's Reid Williams.

"In an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, we're proud to offer this platform to spark meaningful dialogue, provide actionable insights and empower professionals across media and business to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead," said Smith School Dean Prabhudev Konana.

"The Business of Journalism in the Age of AI" is supported by a generous gift from JPMorganChase.

"There continues to be a decline in newsrooms across the country, and supporting local journalism is vital to helping ensure communities around the U.S. have access to information that affects their neighborhoods and drives their local economies," said Andrew Gray, head of U.S. regional communications for JPMorganChase. "We're proud to be part of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and the Robert H. Smith School of Business's first webinar series that dives into critical topics and helps create sustainable journalism."

Full schedule (click links to register for individual webinars):

March 27: The economics of news in 2026

April 17: Improving the visibility of local news and building subscription success

May 8: AI-powered personalization and its risk

June 5: Using AI to improve newsgathering

July 17: Improving engagement with new models and AI-formatted content

Aug. 14: Using AI in innovative ways to reach new audiences

Sept. 11: The media startup landscape: Who's paying for what?

Oct. 9: 'The Next Journalism' — a book talk

Nov. 6: How is 'local' working globally?

Dec. 4: The ethics of AI in journalism

