Umeken, the Leading Japanese Health Foods Manufacturer, Announces Three New Products' Launch

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Umeken, the leading health foods manufacturer based in Cerritos, California, and Osaka, Japan, continues its dedication to high-quality supplements and a natural health care approach by releasing three new products this summer: a smaller size of the best-seller Nattokinase plus Fucoidan, an upgraded formula of the popular Corbicula Ball EX, and the brand new Lipopo-C. These more economical and upgraded options have been made available to allow consumers to continue to care for their health during these uncertain and challenging times.

Nattokinase plus Fucoidan - Nattokinase is an enzyme only found in natto, a traditional Japanese food consisting of fermented soybean. The new one-month supply of Nattokinase plus Fucoidan sells for $88, allowing consumers the convenience of trying the product before settling for the larger supply and making it an ideal gift for friends and family concerned about their heart health.* Its small tablet form makes it easier to take than other supplements.

Corbicula Ball EX - Corbicula Ball EX is an upgraded formula of the Corbicula Extract that Umeken customers have come to appreciate for its efficacy in supporting liver function.* The new product contains eight active ingredients: corbicula extract, silymarin (from milk thistle), L-ornithine, turmeric, broccoli seed extract, oyster extract, and propolis extract. Made into small-size pill form using Umeken's patented manufacturing method, Corbicula Ball EX is easy and convenient to take. Umeken offers $50 off this month as part of its new product launch special.

Lipopo-C - The latest addition to the Umeken product line, Lipopo-C, is a powerhouse for the immune system.* It combines vitamin C with LPS. Made as a delicious grape-flavored powder, Lipopo-C can be conveniently taken without water and is designed for the whole family to enjoy, including children. Regularly $68, a one-month supply of Lipopo-C (30 packets) is on sale this month for just $48.

About Umeken - Umeken is a dietary supplement manufacturing company dedicated to the development of quality health and beauty products. Extensive research and experimentation are conducted by experts with doctorate degrees in the field of nutrition to create products that are truly effective. State-of-the-art Umeken factories in Japan are certified by the Japan Health and Nutrition Food Association (JHNFA) and Japan Agriculture Organic Standard and follow current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) guidelines. Umeken USA Inc. goes through a rigorous importing process to deliver safe and quality products to U.S. consumers and has enjoyed a loyal customer base in the U.S. market for over 20 years.

