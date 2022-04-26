UMe's uChill Releases LOTOWN VOL 2.

Featuring new Lo-fi renditions of Motown classics Out Now On All DSPS

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a follow-up to 2021 release of LoTown Vol 1., UMe's new alternative and lean-back music channel uChill has released LoTown Vol. It is available now on all DSPs here: https://motown.lnk.to/LotownVol2

LoTown Vol. 2 features nine new renditions of iconic tracks that pay tribute to original Motown classics. It's the best mix of new and old, bringing together iconic artists such as The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, and The Four Tops with modern producers like LOUALLDAY, Miles Medina, and Mondo Loops.