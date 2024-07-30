uMethod Health Collaborates with Linus Health to Streamline Digital Brain Health Assessment + Cognitive Care Planning

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- uMethod Health, a pioneer in personalized cognitive care planning, has announced that it is collaborating with Linus Health, a digital health company enabling early detection of cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's and other dementias, to create a more efficient and effective approach to brain health. The collaboration provides clinicians with an integrated solution for earlier detection of cognitive impairment plus care planning.

With the increasing prevalence of cognitive impairment, including Alzheimer's and other dementias, there is a critical need for innovative solutions that bridge the gap between assessment, diagnosis, and actionable care. The combined solution simplifies the complexities of clinical workflows, offering precise insights for healthcare providers to deliver more effective care across their patient populations.

Closing Care Gaps with Advanced Technologies

The collaboration between uMethod Health and Linus Health empowers clinicians with:

Comprehensive cognitive assessments : Linus Health's state-of-the-art digital health platform offers advanced cognitive assessments that leverage artificial intelligence to provide accurate and timely evaluations of memory and executive function.

: Linus Health's state-of-the-art digital health platform offers advanced cognitive assessments that leverage artificial intelligence to provide accurate and timely evaluations of memory and executive function. Personalized care planning : uMethod Health's innovative platform creates individualized care plans based on a patient's unique cognitive profile, biomarkers, and medical history, ensuring tailored interventions and treatments.

: uMethod Health's innovative platform creates individualized care plans based on a patient's unique cognitive profile, biomarkers, and medical history, ensuring tailored interventions and treatments. Streamlined workflows: The combined strength of both platforms seamlessly guides clinicians from assessment to care planning, reducing administrative burdens and enhancing clinical efficiency.

Empowering Patients and Clinics

Both uMethod Health and Linus Health are committed to equipping clinicians and patients with the tools they need to navigate complex cognitive care with the integrated solution, which offers:

Enhanced patient engagement : Patients gain access to clear, personalized care plans that empower them to take an active role in their cognitive health.

: Patients gain access to clear, personalized care plans that empower them to take an active role in their cognitive health. Help improve clinical outcomes : Clinicians benefit from precise, data-driven insights that support early diagnosis and effective intervention.

: Clinicians benefit from precise, data-driven insights that support early diagnosis and effective intervention. Greater accessibility: The partnership offers cutting-edge cognitive care solutions to a broad range of patients and healthcare providers, regardless of their geographic location.

"By combining Linus Health's advanced cognitive assessment capabilities with uMethod's personalized care planning, we can help identify individuals in need earlier and significantly enhance the management of their cognitive disorders–ultimately improving patient outcomes," said David Bates, PhD, Linus Health CEO and co-founder.

Vik Chandra, CEO of uMethod Health, said: "This partnership represents a significant step forward in cognitive care. Together, uMethod and Linus Health are simplifying the complexities of cognitive care workflows and providing clinicians with the tools they need for informed, precise decisions that benefit ALL their patients."

About uMethod Health

uMethod Health is committed to making care for complex diseases more accessible, affordable, and personal for every patient and their physicians. uMETHOD's Assistive AI improves care for individuals suffering from chronic diseases like Alzheimer's with multiple underlying medical causes. RestoreU identifies and addresses the underlying, treatable causes of these with available interventions specifically tailored to each patient. For more information, visit www.umethod.com or LinkedIn.

About Linus Health

Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people across the world. By advancing how we detect and address cognitive and brain disorders – leveraging cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence – our goal is to enable a future where people can live longer, happier, and healthier lives with better brain health. Linus Health's digital cognitive assessment platform delivers a proven, practical means of enabling early detection; empowers providers with actionable clinical insights; and supports individuals with personalized action plans. We are proud to partner with leading healthcare delivery organizations, research institutions, and life sciences companies to accelerate more proactive intervention and personalized care in brain health. To learn more about our practical solutions for proactive brain health®, visit www.linushealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

