UMF Corporation Calls for Nominations for 15th Annual National Hygiene Specialist® Excellence Award

News provided by

UMF Corporation

18 Oct, 2023, 10:03 ET

Award recognizes the essential EVS workers who ensure safe patient care environments

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are open for UMF|PerfectCLEAN's 15th annual National Hygiene Specialist® Excellence Award. The award acknowledges exemplary environmental services (EVS) workers who help reduce the spread of preventable healthcare-associated infections (pHAIs) caused by numerous superbugs including C. auris, C. diff, COVID-19, MRSA, and Norovirus. Nominations are open through Dec. 15, 2023.

"pHAIs kill more than 75,000 people every year in the United States," said UMF CEO George Clarke. "EVS teams play a critical role in keeping patients, hospital staff, and visitors safe from infections. We established our National Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award 15 years ago to acknowledge and celebrate the EVS staff who work tirelessly to prevent the spread of pHAIs."

Cleaning and disinfecting environmental surfaces go hand-in-hand with hand hygiene. Both are fundamental to reducing pHAIs. Specifically, surfaces contaminated with bacteria and fungi can create biofilm that protects them from disinfectants. Educating, training, and recognizing all personnel responsible for cleaning and disinfecting patient care zones is integral to reducing pHAIs.

Added Clarke, "UMF|PerfectCLEAN is dedicated to recognizing the workers on the frontlines of the battle to reduce pHAIs. The National Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award is a testament to that commitment. Hygiene specialists are key to enterprise-wide, multimodal infection prevention, yet many feel underappreciated. The National Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award is an opportunity to recognize their critical contributions. As part of our commitment to recognizing and celebrating these first-line-of-defense workers, we've also introduced awards for commercial cleaners in education and hospitality, as well as residential cleaners."

EVS managers are encouraged to nominate dedicated staff members. The award recipient will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two, including airfare anywhere in the 48 contiguous states. Nomination forms, available at https://bit.ly/3liHmmh, should be submitted by Dec. 15, 2023.

About UMF|PerfectCLEAN
UMF|PerfectCLEAN is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs, and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis, and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, new antimicrobial technologies have been merged with innovative product designs that are reinventing clean™. LinkedIn.

SOURCE UMF Corporation

Also from this source

UMF|PerfectCLEAN® Announces New Compostable Packaging to Reduce Landfill Waste and Meet Sustainability Goals

UMF|PerfectCLEAN® Announces New Compostable Packaging to Reduce Landfill Waste and Meet Sustainability Goals

UMF|PerfectCLEAN® is pleased to announce new, fully compostable packaging for all of its PerfectCLEAN® branded line of products. The new packaging...
UMF|PerfectCLEAN and Eurest Services Deliver Infection Prevention Products and Training to Delta Sky Club at Chicago O'Hare International Airport

UMF|PerfectCLEAN and Eurest Services Deliver Infection Prevention Products and Training to Delta Sky Club at Chicago O'Hare International Airport

UMF|PerfectCLEAN and integrated facilities management provider Eurest Services have partnered to deliver custodial services, training, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.