UMF Corporation Calls for Nominations for 15th Annual National Hygiene Specialist® Excellence Award

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are open for UMF|PerfectCLEAN's 15th annual National Hygiene Specialist® Excellence Award. The award acknowledges exemplary environmental services (EVS) workers who help reduce the spread of preventable healthcare-associated infections (pHAIs) caused by numerous superbugs including C. auris, C. diff, COVID-19, MRSA, and Norovirus. Nominations are open through Dec. 15, 2023.

"pHAIs kill more than 75,000 people every year in the United States," said UMF CEO George Clarke. "EVS teams play a critical role in keeping patients, hospital staff, and visitors safe from infections. We established our National Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award 15 years ago to acknowledge and celebrate the EVS staff who work tirelessly to prevent the spread of pHAIs."

Cleaning and disinfecting environmental surfaces go hand-in-hand with hand hygiene. Both are fundamental to reducing pHAIs. Specifically, surfaces contaminated with bacteria and fungi can create biofilm that protects them from disinfectants. Educating, training, and recognizing all personnel responsible for cleaning and disinfecting patient care zones is integral to reducing pHAIs.

Added Clarke, "UMF|PerfectCLEAN is dedicated to recognizing the workers on the frontlines of the battle to reduce pHAIs. The National Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award is a testament to that commitment. Hygiene specialists are key to enterprise-wide, multimodal infection prevention, yet many feel underappreciated. The National Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award is an opportunity to recognize their critical contributions. As part of our commitment to recognizing and celebrating these first-line-of-defense workers, we've also introduced awards for commercial cleaners in education and hospitality, as well as residential cleaners."

EVS managers are encouraged to nominate dedicated staff members. The award recipient will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two, including airfare anywhere in the 48 contiguous states. Nomination forms, available at https://bit.ly/3liHmmh, should be submitted by Dec. 15, 2023.

