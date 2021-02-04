UMF Corporation Partners with Medentech to Bring EPA-Registered Disinfectant Klorese® to the U.S. Market

SKOKIE, Ill., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UMF Corporation has partnered with Medentech to bring Klorese®, a private-labeled version of Klorkleen2 disinfectant, to the U.S. market. Registered by the EPA (#71847-7-94101), Klorese is included on the EPA List N for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and List K for use against Clostridioides difficile (C. diff). Klorese is a hospital-grade disinfectant that produces hypochlorous acid (HOCL), the same antimicrobial chemical produced by the human body to fight infection. The disinfectant has broad spectrum effectiveness against human coronavirus, C. diff, Candida auris, MRSA and many additional bacteria, fungi, spores, viruses and mycobacteria. Klorese is the only disinfectant with an EPA registered claim against biofilm, which protects bacteria from a wide variety of disinfection practices. Pervasive throughout most facilities, biofilm formation is associated with 65% of microbial infections and 80% of chronic infections, according to the National Institutes of Health. In preparation for EPA registration, Klorese was also tested successfully against human norovirus.

"With infection prevention more in the spotlight than ever as the world battles COVID-19, we are privileged to partner with Medentech to introduce Klorese to the U.S. market," said UMF CEO George Clarke. "Klorese is a powerful yet user and surface friendly disinfectant, utilizing the very same active ingredient, HOCL, as our immune system produces to fight microbes – it is indeed effectively human. The combination of Klorese and UMF's PerfectCLEAN high performance products for commercial cleaning and disinfection enables safe removal and elimination of every contaminant from a surface within minutes in any environment."

Available in an effervescent tablet form, Klorese is more sustainable than bleach and other disinfectants. The minimal packaging it requires is recyclable. With Klorese, hospitals and healthcare suppliers can maintain significant inventory levels in a fraction of the space required for most disinfectants; reduce shipping costs; and eliminate the need for dispensing systems and their associated maintenance costs. Klorese allows hospitals and healthcare suppliers to maintain sufficient levels of product in preparation for future events, which is particularly important given the shortages we recently faced due to COVID-19.

Klorese has many additional benefits, including:

Effective against a broad range of microorganisms including biofilm, human coronavirus, C. diff endospores, MRSA, E coli, Norovirus and many other organisms

Hazardous Materials Identification System (HMIS) health rating of 1 reduces risk and facilitates worker safety, and can be used throughout a facility

Safer and much more effective than bleach

Single use tablet results in exact dosage and strength every time

"Medentech's primary mission is to reduce surface contamination by developing, manufacturing and marketing cost effective disinfection solutions," said Michael Gately, Managing Director, Medentech. "We partnered with UMF Corporation to broaden the reach of our solutions, which are clinically formulated by scientists at Medentech's on-site R&D facility. Klorese disinfection tablets offer protection against multitudes of microorganisms, as well as the biofilms that offer such germs protection and abound in critical care environments."

Prior to COVID-19, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) were responsible for two million plus infections – and more than 100,000 deaths – annually in the United States, with an estimated societal cost of $147 billion. To decrease the risk of preventable infections among patients and healthcare workers the CDC recommends compliance with environmental control measures, especially with COVID-19, including the regular cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces throughout the hospital or healthcare facility.

Added Clarke, "By eliminating or inactivating harmful bacteria and viruses on surfaces, Klorese reduces the risk of infection in healthcare and beyond. Organizations across all markets will be able to take advantage of Klorese for safe, simple and effective disinfection and sanitization."

UMF developed, and has been supplying leading hospitals, hotels, nursing homes and schools with PerfectCLEAN branded high performance products for more than a decade. PerfectCLEAN is the only true color-coded system developed to support a ONEperROOM methodology in processing all human environments, from patient rooms to classrooms. PerfectCLEAN has been shown by independent laboratories and in-service validation across markets to be capable of removing everything that can be physically removed from a surface, including bacteria, spores, virus and endotoxins. PerfectCLEAN and Klorese can safely remove and destroy all of these microbes from a surface within minutes.

In addition to securing EPA registration, UMF Corporation has registered Klorese as a broad spectrum disinfectant in all 50 states. Klorese is now available in tubs of 256 tablets and pails with 110 foil wrapped tablets. To learn more about this innovative product, please visit https://www.perfectclean.com/news/klorese.

About Medentech

Medentech is part of the Kersia Group. Medentech products are used in over 140 countries. They are best known for their "Aquatabs"® brand of emergency water purification tablets, of which over 1 billion are used annually.

About UMF Corporation

UMF Corporation is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. UMF developed the leading brand in infection prevention – PerfectCLEAN – and unique products including C-PULL. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, new antimicrobial technologies including the recent introduction of Micrillon, a rechargeable polymer additive, have been merged with innovative product designs that are redefining the future of clean®. http://www.perfectclean.com, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter.

