UMF|PerfectCLEAN and Eurest Services Deliver Infection Prevention Products and Training to Delta Sky Club at Chicago O'Hare International Airport

UMF Corporation

05 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

Experts in environmental services partner to deliver a custodial program to the state-of-the-art Delta Sky Club

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UMF|PerfectCLEAN and integrated facilities management provider Eurest Services have partnered to deliver custodial services, training, and best-in-class products to the new, state-of-the-art Delta Sky Club at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD). UMF|PerfectCLEAN developed nine bespoke training videos for the Eurest Services Appearance Care team to ensure the highest level of environmental hygiene is achieved regularly throughout the club, helping meet its goal of creating an exceptional customer experience.

Eurest Services' Jose Antonio Hernandez processes the state-of-the-art Delta Sky Club at Chicago O'Hare with PerfectCLEAN products
Eurest Services’ Jose Antonio Hernandez processes the state-of-the-art Delta Sky Club at Chicago O’Hare with PerfectCLEAN products

The 22,000-square-foot Delta Sky Club, which opened in October 2022, provides a premium space for customers to relax and recharge before flights. Modern interior design and curated art featuring local Chicago artists give the space a warm and elevated look and feel. With seating for approximately 400 guests, the Club includes two buffets, a full-service bar, and a wine bar. Additional amenities include four premium showers, privacy sound booths for quiet work, and a family room for nursing mothers.

"Eurest Services is committed to maintaining the highest levels of cleanliness throughout the Delta Sky Club to ensure its customers have a memorable experience," said Jamal McNeil, Director of Appearance Care, Eurest Services. "We do this by providing our Appearance Care team with best-in-class training and tools. With PerfectCLEAN® products, training, and customized videos, Eurest Services team members are able to perform their roles efficiently and effectively. Our UMF|PerfectCLEAN partnership has helped our team deliver the highest standards to the Delta Sky Club at O'Hare."

Highlights of UMF|PerfectCLEAN's program with Eurest Services for Delta Sky Clubs follow:

  • Nine customized training videos, including an overview video and eight specific training modules specific to different areas and situations in the Club, including:
    • Restrooms
    • Buffets, sneeze guards, counters, and floors
    • Dining tables and seating areas
    • Hallways
    • Windows, light fixtures, and seating
    • Quiet rooms
    • Glassware
    • Spills and overflows
  • Best-in-Class PerfectCLEAN products supporting a one-per-room, color-coded methodology.

"Underscoring everything we do at UMF|PerfectCLEAN is our belief in empowering frontline staff with a clear understanding of the purpose – the 'Why?' – behind everything they do," said UMF|PerfectCLEAN CEO George Clarke. "Our comprehensive training program, including customized videos, helps accomplish that goal. With PerfectCLEAN's best-in-class, color-coded products, processes, and methodology, the Eurest Services Appearance Care team can deliver the highest level of clean, creating a premium customer experience at the Delta Sky Club at Chicago O'Hare."

Eurest Services' McNeil added, "Our team, including Eurest Services' Jose Antonio Hernandez, who was featured in our training videos, are our rock stars. We are thrilled to partner with UMF|PerfectCLEAN to provide the Appearance Care team with all the resources they need to do their jobs with agency and pride."

View the Eurest Services|Delta Sky Club overview training video here.

About UMF|PerfectCLEAN
UMF|PerfectCLEAN is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs, and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis, and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, new antimicrobial technologies have been merged with innovative product designs that are reinventing cleanLinkedIn.

About Eurest USA
Eurest is the nation's largest food and vending organization for the business and industry market, serving a variety of industries including technology, manufacturing, oil and gas, finance, casinos, and airport lounges. More than 70% of Eurest's client base consists of Fortune 100 companies. Eurest is a division of North Carolina-based Compass Group North America, a subsidiary of Compass Group PLC based in the United Kingdom. For more information, visit eurest-usa.com.

