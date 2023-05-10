UMF|PerfectCLEAN Announces Ana Ruth Morales-Garcia as First Annual Education Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award Recipient

Colorado College staff member earns first annual award for her outstanding contribution to the school's Student Health Center

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UMF|PerfectCLEAN today announced that Ana Ruth Morales-Garcia, custodian at Colorado College, has earned the company's first annual Education Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award. Morales-Garcia was nominated by Jay Jeanneret, Director of Environmental Services/Custodial with Sodexo at Colorado College, for her crucial role in providing a safe and hygienic environment for students, teachers, and staff at the school's Student Health Center.

"Ana Ruth does an outstanding job in a critical and highly visible area, the Student Health Center," said Jeanneret. "She is a consummate professional who goes above and beyond to provide students with a safe environment through her detailed cleaning and high standards. Staff and faculty who have offices in the building miss her when she is not available, and we have received many praises regarding her work. She is quick to respond whenever a major cleaning issue arises, such as a bodily fluid incident or blood borne incident. Our department is grateful for Ana Ruth's quality of cleanliness and critical eye, as she can be relied upon and trusted to lock down an area or help bring a struggling area up to standard."

Responsible for processing student, teachers, and staff environments for optimal infection prevention, Environmental Services/Custodial Departments are under more pressure than ever. They've dealt with everything from staffing shortages to significant changes in cleaning and disinfection processes prompted by the pandemic. The CDC recommends daily – or more frequent, depending on level of use – cleaning and disinfection of all frequently touched surfaces. Given the many people passing through daily, Ana Ruth and her associates have their work cut out for them.

"Education hygiene specialists such as Ana Ruth are crucial to providing safe and healthy school environments," said UMF|PerfectCLEAN CEO George Clarke. "They're an integral part of the school ecosystem, and UMF|PerfectCLEAN is committed to recognizing and celebrating this dedicated group of individuals. The Education Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award is one way to do just that. We are proud to acknowledge Ana Ruth as our first Education Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award recipient."

As the 2022 Education Hygiene Specialist Award recipient, Ana Ruth will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two, including airfare, to a location of her choice within the 48 contiguous states.

