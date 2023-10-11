UMF|PerfectCLEAN® Announces New Compostable Packaging to Reduce Landfill Waste and Meet Sustainability Goals

News provided by

UMF Corporation

11 Oct, 2023, 10:07 ET

Sustainable packaging derived from corn will be used for all PerfectCLEAN products by early 2024

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UMF|PerfectCLEAN® is pleased to announce new, fully compostable packaging for all of its PerfectCLEAN® branded line of products. The new packaging aligns with the infection prevention company's commitment to deliver safer environmental hygiene with less effort, less waste, reduced carbon footprint, and less cost than traditional cleaning products and methods. The compostable packaging is already being used with select PerfectCLEAN products, and the company plans to roll it out to the full suite of PerfectCLEAN products by early 2024.

Continue Reading
New Compostable Packaging for PerfectCLEAN Products Reduces Landfill Waste and Helps Achieve Sustainability Goals

"UMF|PerfectCLEAN was founded on a commitment to help our clients attain the highest standards of infection prevention across all markets as sustainably and cost-effectively as possible," said UMF|PerfectCLEAN CEO George Clarke. "We are committed to protecting the environment and future generations from needless waste. This innovative, compostable packaging is in complete alignment with those goals. More and more, our clients – be they in healthcare, hospitality, education, food services, or other industries – are elevating their own sustainability standards. Our new compostable packaging further supports them in decreasing their own environmental footprints."

Derived from corn, the sustainable packaging will accompany all PerfectCLEAN® products by early next year, and it is being rolled out with select products now. The compostable packaging is a perfect complement to the company's products and programs, which include high-performance, durable PerfectCLEAN® products; Klorese, a  safe, "effectively human" EPA-registered broad-spectrum disinfectant; and best-in-class training and recognition programs to ensure safe environments for all markets we serve.

Added Clarke, "Since our inception, UMF|PerfectCLEAN® has relentlessly pursued the development of superior, smarter, simpler, more effective, and affordable sustainable solutions for cleaning and infection prevention. We remain steadfast in our commitment to reinvent clean with disruptive technology and the essential training required to make the world a cleaner, safer place – one room at a time"

To learn more about UMF|PerfectCLEAN's commitment to do more, do it better, and do it for le$$, please visit perfectclean.com.

About UMF|PerfectCLEAN

UMF|PerfectCLEAN is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs, and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis, and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, new antimicrobial technologies have been merged with innovative product designs that are redefining the future of clean®. http://www.perfectclean.com, LinkedIn

SOURCE UMF Corporation

