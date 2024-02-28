UMF|PerfectCLEAN Announces Strategic Partnership with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology

Partnership is a testament to UMF|PerfectCLEAN's commitment to reducing preventable healthcare-associated infections (pHAIs)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UMF|PerfectCLEAN is pleased to announce its third consecutive year as a Strategic Partner of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) for 2024. With more than 15,000 infection preventionist (IP) members and over 100 chapters, APIC is the largest association for infection prevention and control (IPC) professionals.

The APIC Strategic Partner Program is a formal partnership between APIC and industry leaders united in the common goal of advancing the science and practice of infection prevention and control.

"We are thrilled to join forces with our 2024 APIC Strategic Partners," said APIC CEO Devin Jopp, EdD. "In partnership with Strategic Partners, we continue to make progress in advancing infection prevention and control in diverse settings both inside and outside of healthcare."

The APIC Strategic Partner Program plays an important role in supporting many of the educational initiatives and services that benefit the APIC's membership. APIC's IP members are specially trained professionals, leaders, educators, and collaborators from diverse backgrounds, including nursing, public health, laboratory, and allied health fields. IPs work on the frontlines to prevent infections in healthcare systems and hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, health agencies, non-healthcare settings, and industry.

"We are pleased to continue supporting APIC as a Strategic Partner and remain committed to creating safer environments for patient care across all healthcare markets," said UMF|PerfectCLEAN CEO George Clarke. "Our strategic partnership with APIC reflects our steadfast dedication to reducing preventable healthcare-associated infections (pHAIs). We consistently and cost-effectively provide our customers with best-in-class products, programs, and training to achieve this goal."

UMF|PerfectCLEAN provides CME training courses to regional APIC chapters. If your APIC chapter would benefit from this, please contact us at [email protected].

For more information on the APIC Strategic Partners program and our partners, visit apic.org/strategic-partners.

About UMF|PerfectCLEAN

UMF|PerfectCLEAN is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs, and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis, and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, UMF|PerfectCLEAN has merged new technologies with innovative product designs that are reinventing clean™. UMF|PerfectCLEAN is a proud strategic partner of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC). LinkedIn .

