UMF|PerfectCLEAN Calls for Nominations for Second Annual Education Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award

Award honors custodial and janitorial workers who keep schools clean and minimize infections among students and staff

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UMF|PerfectCLEAN is requesting nominations for its second annual Education Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award, which acknowledges the contributions of custodial staff in schools across the country. The award provides managers and supervisors with an opportunity to recognize exceptional custodians who deliver a clean and hygienic environment for students, teachers, and staff in K-12 schools, colleges, and universities. Nominations are open through December 15, 2023.

"We are thrilled by the opportunity to recognize and celebrate these front-line dedicated workers who clean and disinfect educational facilities with our Education Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award," said UMF|PerfectCLEAN CEO George Clarke. "Custodial workers are key to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for students and staff. They face unique challenges, including a physically demanding workload, non-traditional work hours, and much more. Their commitment to cleaning and disinfecting many different environments helps mitigate the risk of infections, especially with COVID-19 on the rise and the flu season approaching, in our schools, colleges, and universities."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces in educational facilities (e.g., desks, countertops, restroom fixtures, doorknobs, faucet handles, and stair rails). The CDC also recommends using an EPA-registered disinfectant to kill harmful germs that remain on surfaces after cleaning. By killing germs on a surface after cleaning, disinfection can further lower the risk of spreading disease.

"Custodial staff are the first line of defense in delivering safe student, teacher, and staff environments," added Clarke. "The Education Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award recognizes and celebrates their integral role."

Nominate your dedicated school custodian today. The award recipient will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two, including airfare and hotel to a location of their choice within the 48 contiguous states. Nomination forms, available at https://bit.ly/UMFEHS22, will remain open until Dec. 15, 2023.

