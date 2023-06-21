UMF|PerfectCLEAN Launches QUICKtab™ Touchless Disinfectant Dispensing System at APIC 2023

Compact, durable, and secure, QUICKtab unlocks new levels of efficiency, safety, and sustainability in handling and deploying disinfectants

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UMF|PerfectCLEAN will introduce QUICKtab™, a unique, touchless disinfectant tablet dispensing system, at the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) 2023 Annual Conference (booth #1231) in Orlando, June 26-28. With its innovative features and unparalleled convenience, QUICKtab is set to transform the way you dispense disinfectant.

UMF|PerfectCLEAN's QUICKtab™ Touchless Disinfectant Dispensing System

With QUICKtab, there is no need to handle disinfectant tablets. Hygiene specialists never have to handle tablets while dispensing or using Klorese ready-to-use (RTU) tablets, which are Ideal for hospitals, hotels, schools, and universities.

"The latest addition to our comprehensive infection prevention program, QUICKtab ensures that environmental services (EVS) hygiene specialists stay safe while decreasing the risk of infections throughout their facilities," said UMF|PerfectCLEAN CEO George Clarke. "QUICKtab is the ideal complement to our Klorese disinfectant, which has EPA-registered kill claims against C. auris, C. diff spores, MRSA, Norovirus, SARS CoV-2, and Biofilm, to list but a few. The dispenser's easy-to-use, patented design guarantees precise dosing every time, resulting in improved efficiency and cost savings. QUICKtab helps achieve sustainability goals, as disinfectant tablets drastically reduce the required storage space and shipping costs, and their tube packaging is 100% recyclable."

Via an innovative and patented design, QUICKtab enhances user safety; optimizes inventory management; increases sustainability; reduces costs; and assures compliance with regulatory standards. Key features include:

Compact and durable design: QUICK tab boasts a sleek and space-saving design, perfect for any environment, whether mounted on a cart or in a closet.

Enhanced safety features include tamper-proof TubeLOK and DispenseLOK.

Increase productivity while reducing downtime and trips for refills.

Monitor and track tablet usage for efficient inventory management.

Backed by UMF|PerfectCLEAN's lifetime hardware warranty.

"As a proud APIC 2023 strategic partner, we are excited to introduce QUICKtab at the APIC 2023 Annual Conference," added Clarke. "The strategic partnership reflects our shared goal of furthering the field of infection prevention and control. Further, it is a testament to our relentless commitment to reducing preventable healthcare-associated infections (pHAIs)."

To see UMF|PerfectCLEAN's new QUICKtab dispenser and its comprehensive suite of infection prevention products and services, visit our booth (#1231) at the APIC 2023 Annual Conference in Orlando, June 26-28.

Reach out to [email protected] to discuss how QUICKtab and our entire suite of products, including Klorese, PCPLUS, PerfectCLEAN with Micrillon, C-PULL, Bactiscan, and more, can optimize infection prevention at your facility.

About UMF|PerfectCLEAN

UMF|PerfectCLEAN is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs, and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis, and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, new antimicrobial technologies have been merged with innovative product designs that are reinventing cleanTM. LinkedIn .

