UMF|PerfectCLEAN Names Stacey Turner as National Hygiene Specialist® Excellence Award Recipient

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UMF|PerfectCLEAN today announced that Stacey Turner, hygiene specialist at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville, Indiana, has earned the company's 14th annual National Hygiene Specialist® Excellence Award. Stacey was nominated by Riverview Hospital Director of Housekeeping Scott Smith for her exemplary work as team lead of the hospital's environmental services (EVS) department.

"Through her hard work, leadership, and commitment to infection prevention, Stacey helps support Riverview's commitment to being a champion for health and wellness throughout central Indiana," said Smith. "She delivers excellence in everything she does, driving quality improvements and providing our customers throughout the hospital with exceptional care and support. A star hygiene specialist, Stacey is highly professional and never forgets the importance of teamwork. When issues arise or patients need extra care, staff look to her for help. She helps keep morale high by organizing regular team events and reaching out to sick staff members. At an organizational level, she is an ambassador for Riverview Hospital's exceptional values and behavior. Everything she does is underpinned by compassionate care for our patients and coworkers."

In the United States, preventable healthcare associated infections (pHAIs) kill more than 75,000 people every year. To keep patients safe, the CDC recommends that healthcare facilities maintain clean environments to minimize the presence of pathogens. Thorough cleaning and disinfection of environmental surfaces is fundamental to reducing pHAIs, as surfaces contaminated with bacteria and viruses create a biofilm which protects them from disinfectants. Hygiene specialists play a leading role in ensuring safe environments across all kinds of healthcare facilities.

"We established the National Hygiene Specialists Award 14 years ago to celebrate the hygiene specialists who serve on the front lines in preventing the spread of pHAIs," said UMF|PerfectCLEAN CEO George Clarke. "As healthcare workers contend with staffing shortages, new safety protocol training, burn-out, and a lack of recognition, it has never been more important to acknowledge and reward individuals such as Stacey for their contributions. They are essential to processing patient and common areas, which is critical in the fight against pHAIs."

As the 2022 HSA recipient, Stacey will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two, including airfare, to a location of her choice within the 48 contiguous states.

