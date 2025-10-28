UMGC Expands InScribe Communities After Proven Gains in Student Success

Building on a long-term collaboration, UMGC and InScribe scale digital communities to strengthen belonging, persistence, and institutional support.

DENVER and ADELPHI, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC), the nation's largest public online university, is expanding its collaboration with InScribe to scale digital communities that strengthen student success, persistence, and belonging. What began as a pilot in Program and Career Exploration (PACE) courses has grown into a university-wide initiative that will serve UMGC's 95,000 adult and military-affiliated learners around the world.

From Pilot to Institutional Strategy

UMGC first introduced InScribe-powered communities in its PACE courses, providing students with a safe and accessible space to connect, ask questions, and support one another. The promising results reflect the combined impact of InScribe's supportive environment, the institution's commitment to student success, and the high level of engagement demonstrated by students themselves:

Students who participated in the community had a 13 percentage point higher course success rate compared to their peers.

compared to their peers. Participants were 19 percentage points more likely to earn an A .

. A 13 percentage point increase in persistence was observed among community participants.

was observed among community participants. Students also reported a stronger sense of peer connection and social cohesion.

"The PACE pilot showed us the power of community in driving student achievement," said Matthew Belanger, VP Student Engagement & Achievement and Senior Advisor to the University President at UMGC. "Working with InScribe, we're scaling that success across the institution so every learner has the same opportunity to feel supported, connected, and confident in their academic journey."

Engagement That Scales

Within UMGC's Program and Career Exploration (PACE) courses, InScribe-powered communities have become a vital knowledge base where student contributions create lasting value. Highlights include:

30,749 active members participating in PACE communities

participating in PACE communities 1,164 questions asked and 2,230 answers shared , demonstrating strong peer-to-peer collaboration

and , demonstrating strong peer-to-peer collaboration 1.25 million conversation views and 2,326 resource views , with each question averaging more than 1,000 views — proof that a single contribution can benefit hundreds of peers

and , with each question averaging more than — proof that a single contribution can benefit hundreds of peers 1.5 million live support views and nearly 9,800 live support joins, giving students real-time help alongside ongoing discussions

These engagement patterns show how even a relatively small number of student contributions generate outsized impact, creating a sustainable support system for thousands of learners. Every question and answer strengthens the collective knowledge base, giving students—especially those less likely to speak up in class—access to answers, encouragement, and connection, while reducing demand on faculty and staff.

"What's most powerful about these spaces is how they show students they're not alone," said Adam Oldach, Senior Experience Designer at UMGC. "When one student asks a question, hundreds benefit. That kind of ripple effect is what makes community such an important part of the online learning experience."

Looking Ahead

Building on this foundation, UMGC and InScribe are taking the next step in their long-term collaboration by:

Launching an institution-wide community to connect all UMGC students across clubs, groups, courses, and programs

to connect all UMGC students across clubs, groups, courses, and programs Scaling academic support for first-year students to strengthen early success and persistence

for first-year students to strengthen early success and persistence Equipping coaches and staff with tools to reach and encourage more students effectively

with tools to reach and encourage more students effectively Deepening technology integrations for seamless student access

for seamless student access Expanding data insights to identify and support students in need more proactively

"Our goal is to design spaces that feel human, even online," Oldach said. "Every student who takes part adds something meaningful, a shared sense of purpose that keeps growing across the university."

"These next steps reflect our commitment to building a university experience where no student feels alone," Belanger added. "Our partnership with InScribe ensures that as we innovate in digital learning, we keep community and connection at the center of student success."

"UMGC has been an incredible partner because they share our belief that connection is essential to learning," said Katy Kappler, CEO of InScribe. "By expanding InScribe-powered communities across the institution, we're showing how long-term collaboration between universities and technology partners can create sustainable impact for students and staff alike."

About InScribe

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.

