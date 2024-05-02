umgrauemeio raises round of US$ 3,6 million

JUNDIAÍ, Brazil, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazilian Climatech developed a revolutionary monitoring platform with AI to fight fires and reduce CO₂ emissions and is leading one of the largest environmental preservation projects in the world.

Certified as a B Corporation, umgrauemeio has just completed its 1st round of fundraising, US$ 3,6 million, started in December, which brought together Baraúna Investimentos, with US$ 1,7 million, Indicator Capital, contributing US$ 1,3 million and The Yield Lab Latam and Rural Ventures complementing the round.

With the aim of combating forest fires, reducing CO₂ emissions and improving the instant detection of smoke signals, climatech developed an integrated management and risk analysis solution, called Pantera, which uses Artificial Intelligence in a monitoring system using security cameras, high resolution, installed on top of communication towers, automatically identifying fire outbreaks in seconds, notifying system operators and accelerating firefighting protocols.

There are more than 17.5 million hectares monitored so far in Brazil, 10 million in forests and native areas, with 2.2 million hectares in the Amazon, monitored 24 hours a day. In the Pantanal biome - a major carbon store, the largest tropical wetland in the world, Natural Heritage of Humanity and Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO - the Embrace the Forest project, which is one of the largest in environmental preservation in the world, involving several entities, aims to achieve 2.5 million hectares of native forest in the region, protecting the community and 140 thousand hectares of indigenous territories in the region.

"Every fire starts and can be put out by a single foot, and it is the speed of detection that defines its proportion. Therein lies the intelligence of our solution. We do not believe in a healthy economy without well-kept forests. We are looking for partnerships to expand the Embrace the Forest project, with a special focus on the Amazon, aiming to establish financial mechanisms for urgent actions against forest fires and high CO₂ emissions," comments Rogerio Cavalcante, founder and CEO of umgrauemeio.

With revenue of US$3,6 million in 2023 and an estimated US$ 4,6 million for 2024, umgrauemeio participated in the G20-DIA in India, at the invitation of Itamaraty and won the startup challenge promoted by the Brazil Climate Summit in New York (USA), being invited to COP28 in Dubai. More www.umgrauemeio.com.

