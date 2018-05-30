Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This acquisition further strengthens our portfolio of manufactured home communities in the Indiana market. Indiana has been one of our best performing regions."

"These stabilized communities are in good condition. They should benefit from our marketing, sales and rental programs. These communities also present future upside with approvals to develop another 270 sites."

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 114 manufactured home communities with approximately 20,600 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umh-properties-completes-acquisition-of-indiana-portfolio-300656846.html

SOURCE UMH Properties, Inc.