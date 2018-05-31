UMH Properties, Inc. To Participate In Nareit's REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

FREEHOLD, N.J., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) today announced that Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anna T. Chew, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Eugene W. Landy, Chairman of the Board, are scheduled to participate in REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference, to be held in New York City, at the Hilton New York Midtown.

UMH's senior management team is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.