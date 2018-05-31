UMH Properties, Inc. To Participate In Nareit's REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

FREEHOLD, N.J., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) today announced that Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anna T. Chew, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Eugene W. Landy, Chairman of the Board, are scheduled to participate in REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference, to be held in New York City, at the Hilton New York Midtown.
UMH's senior management team is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.
The presentation will be available live via webcast and accessible at the Company's website, www.umh.reit, with a link on the homepage. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation. Presentation materials will also be available at the Company's website homepage.
UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 114 manufactured home communities with approximately 20,600 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.
