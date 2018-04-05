UMH Properties, Inc. Will Host First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Webcast And Conference Call

UMH's First Quarter 2018 results will be released on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on the Company's website at www.umh.reit , in the "Financial Information & Filings" section.

To participate in the webcast, select the microphone icon found on the homepage www.umh.reit . Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 10, 2018. It will be available until August 1, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10118610. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company's website, www.umh.reit .

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 112 manufactured home communities with approximately 20,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

