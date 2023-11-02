UMMG and Brooklyn Rhythm Hitters Unveil Groundbreaking Beyhive Holiday Campaign "PICK THAT HIT"

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Umbrella Media Music Group (UMMG) and the Brooklyn Rhythm Hitters are thrilled to introduce an unprecedented holiday campaign that's set to make music history. "PICK THAT HIT" is an extraordinary venture that invites Beyoncé's devoted fanbase, the Beyhive, to play a pivotal role in selecting the perfect Christmas song for the music icon herself.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, often referred to as "Queen Bey," has captivated the world with her unparalleled talent and mesmerizing performances. While her discography boasts countless hits spanning various genres, there's one holiday tradition missing from her remarkable career—a Christmas song.

In the spirit of the season and the unifying power of music, UMMG and the Brooklyn Rhythm Hitters have created an exclusive platform for Beyoncé's fans to choose the song they believe best suits her iconic voice and style.

How "PICK THAT HIT" Works:

Song Selection: The campaign presents three original Christmas songs, each brimming with the festive spirit and potential to become a holiday classic. These songs are:

    • "A Wish For The Holiday's": A heartwarming song filled with wishes and holiday magic.
    • "My Forever Christmas": An upbeat and joyful holiday track celebrating the everlasting spirit of Christmas.
    • "No Christmas Without You": An emotive ballad capturing the sentiment of being together during the holiday season.

The Fan Vote: Beyoncé's dedicated fans, the Beyhive, hold the power to choose. They can listen to snippets of these songs and cast their votes for the one they believe would best complement her illustrious catalog.

History in the Making: This campaign is not only an opportunity for fans to have their say but also a chance to be part of history. The winning song will be presented to Beyoncé for her consideration, potentially becoming a cherished addition to her discography.

Community and Celebration: "PICK THAT HIT" aims to bring the Beyhive together, celebrating the joy and unity that music brings during the holiday season. It's a testament to the power of music to connect people from all walks of life.

The campaign launches on 11/5/23 and will run pass Thanksgiving, ending December 11, the song with the most votes will be announced December 12. This carefully selected timeframe ensures that fans can come together not only online but also during the Thanksgiving festivities, making the decision-making process a family affair.

We encourage all Beyoncé fans to visit the campaign website at PICKTHATHIT.IO and cast their votes for the song they believe will make Beyoncé's holiday season even more spectacular.

As Beyoncé's fans, we believe in the magic of music and the joy it brings. Let's come together and make this holiday season one to remember.

About UMMG and Brooklyn Rhythm Hitters:
UMMG (Umbrella Media Music Group) is an innovative music company known for its commitment to pushing the boundaries of music. The Brooklyn Rhythm Hitters, a musical collective, have consistently delivered top-quality tracks that resonate with audiences worldwide.

For more information about the campaign, please visit the Campaign Website: PICKTHATHIT.IO.

