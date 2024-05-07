Umóⁿhoⁿ Nation Project Earns National Recognition

Omaha, Neb., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 13th, Umóⁿhoⁿ Nation Public School was honored with the prestigious national Best of the Best K-12 education project award by the industry publication Engineering News-Record. This recognition—nominated by Boyd Jones, the general contractor responsible for the building's construction—is considered among the highest honors in the construction industry. It was bestowed at a New York City gala celebrating construction excellence. The award recognizes projects that demonstrate exceptional safety, design, construction quality, and positive impact on the community

The honor was given for the outstanding achievement of the recently completed Against the Current Career Academy. This transformative project, situated on the Omaha Reservation in Macy, Neb., is not just a school but a beacon of progress that uplifts the entire community. It offers trailblazing and inventive facilities, fostering a dynamic learning environment for future generations and never-before opportunities for the youth in the area.

The Academy is a unique testament to the future of education, career development, and community empowerment. Its modern classrooms, cutting-edge technology, and versatile spaces are not just facilities but tools that equip students for success in a rapidly changing world.

The school offers six distinct career paths: nursing, construction, automotive, entrepreneurship/business, culinary arts, and early education. Spaces include a retail store, café, childcare center, auditorium, garden, and more. These real-life settings offer students practical education and experience while providing the community with needed resources. Before the Academy, the closest grocery store was over 40 miles away, and now a thriving garden provides fresh produce for the area. The café is open to the public and immediately became a popular spot. The previous shortage of healthcare, automotive, and childcare providers is now more fulfilled locally through the Academy's fully functioning specialties.

"This project embodies our core values of stewardship, integrity, and innovation," said Jon Crane, President of Boyd Jones. "We are honored to have had the opportunity to help bring this vision to life for Umóⁿhoⁿ Nation Public School and look forward to seeing the continued positive impacts the academy will have on the community."

The Academy's influence extends beyond its physical boundaries, catalyzing positive change in the broader community. It lays the foundation for a brighter future, inspiring students to discover their true passions and reach their full potential. This, in turn, drives economic growth in the region and beyond. The hope is that this project will serve as a model for other native schools and communities across the country, sparking a wave of similar transformative projects.

"The collaboration between Umóⁿhoⁿ Nation and Boyd Jones allowed us to bring to fruition a dream of career and tech education for the indigenous students of the Omaha reservation," said Umóⁿhoⁿ Nation Public School Superintendent Stacie Hardy. "The Against the Current Career Academy is a beautiful state-of-the-art facility that was specifically designed to embrace the Omaha culture and meet the unique needs of our school, given its rural location. Boyd Jones and BVH were outstanding agencies to work with, and despite construction during the pandemic, created a beautiful space in a timely manner."

As the new facility welcomes students, faculty, staff, and the entire community, Boyd Jones—the general contractor responsible for the building's construction—joins in celebrating a project that exemplifies its unwavering commitment to excellence, partnerships, and advancement.

