Umoja Biopharma Appoints Greg Sargen to its Board of Directors

"I am thrilled to welcome Greg to Umoja's Board of Directors. Greg's extensive executive experience, as well as his financial and accounting expertise within the biopharmaceutical industry, will be an important asset to Umoja," said Andy Scharenberg, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Umoja. "We are fortunate to have Greg join our board during an exciting period of growth for the company as we continue accelerating our integrated pipeline of in vivo immunotherapies to the clinic."

With over 30 years of financial experience, Mr. Sargen most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Cambrex Corporation. Prior to Cambrex, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Expanets, Vice President of Finance in the Chemicals Manufacturing Division of Fisher Scientific, and held executive positions with Merck, Heat and Control, and Deloitte & Touche. In addition to his role at Umoja, he also serves on the boards of Protara Therapeutics, Avid Bioservices, and Kindeva Drug Delivery. Mr. Sargen is a Certified Public Accountant (non-practicing) and holds an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as well as a B.S. in Accounting from Pennsylvania State University.

"Umoja's integrated suite of in vivo technologies holds far-reaching potential to overcome the challenges that continue to plague the CAR-T therapy field," said Mr. Sargen. "I look forward to working with this world-class team and leveraging my experience in service of reaching Umoja's key milestones and bringing their therapies to market."

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a preclinical stage company advancing an entirely new approach to immunotherapy designed to retool a patient's immune system in vivo. Founded based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children's Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja's novel approach is powered by integrated cellular immunotherapy technologies including the VivoVec in vivo delivery platform, the RACR/CAR in vivo cell expansion/control platform, and the TumorTag targeting platform. Designed from the ground up to work together, these platforms are being developed to create and harness a powerful immune response in the body to directly, safely, and controllably attack cancer. Umoja believes that its approach can provide broader access to the most advanced immunotherapies and enable more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

