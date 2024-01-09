Umoja Raises $2M to Eliminate Crypto Losses

News provided by

Umoja

09 Jan, 2024, 08:31 ET

Umoja Unveils its Breakthrough Hedging Strategy to Secure Crypto Assets Following $2M Raise

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Umoja, founded by Robby Greenfield, the former Head of Social Impact at ConsenSys, has raised $2M from the likes of Quantstamp, Blockchain Founders Fund, Orange DAO, Hyperithm, Psalion, and Blizzard (Avalanche) among others. This funding helps to introduce DeFi's first asset risk management primitive - enabling anyone to insure their market losses just as a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund would. Its goal? To enable decentralized hedging of virtually any real-world asset risk - from crypto, to fiat, to even digital bonds, real estate, and commodities, representing a $500 trillion market opportunity.

Continue Reading
Umoja Raises $2M to Eliminate Crypto Losses
Umoja Raises $2M to Eliminate Crypto Losses

Deemed the "Yearn Finance for Risk," Umoja enables anyone to hedge their market losses to truly benefit from the oncoming bull run.

Aside from being one of extremely few, ventured backed founders of color - championing Umoja with the support of Coinbase Ventures, Quantstamp, Blockchain Founders Fund, 500 Global - Greenfield's blockchain career has most notably been in the social sector, where he served as ConsenSys's former Head of Social Impact. In the role, Robby co-led some of the world's first blockchain-for-good use cases, such as the world's first stablecoin-based humanitarian aid program with Oxfam International, receiving the U.S. State Department's first blockchain grant to further factory worker wellness, and helping co-found the Ethereum Foundation's Devon Scholars program.

But how did Umoja get here? From global humanitarian aid to asset-hedging? For Greenfield, it all started in Nairobi, Kenya.

Expensive FX depreciation makes foreign investment extremely difficult. The result is that the cost of capital in some of the world's most promising, but frequently under-resourced economies is very high. Revenue generating MSMEs across the global south - who all deserve access to credit, simply can't afford it, as investors want risk-adjusted returns. "This isn't just an FX issue - for the average consumer, business, and investor, hedging asset risks is a tiresome effort. The Umoja protocol was created to enable anyone to hedge the risk of everything to secure their financial wellness," Greenfield remarked.

Greenfield is not new to the Web3 ecosystem - having been in the market since 2011, even starting his own small crypto hedge fund.

"Crypto hedging is only the beginning. Our vision is to hedge any digital asset, so that anyone can affordably hedge their risks just like a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund," Robby stated.

"We're thrilled to support Umoja's innovative approach to decentralized hedging, which we believe will redefine risk management across a spectrum of assets," said Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner of Blockchain Founders Fund.

Media Contact:
Karima Williams
[email protected]

SOURCE Umoja

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.