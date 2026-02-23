UMortgage Launches Flat-Fee Mortgage Broker Model Designed to Accelerate Broker Channel Growth

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UMortgage announced it is going all-in on the independent mortgage broker channel with the launch of a new flat-fee model designed to help mortgage brokers scale with a transparent compensation structure, lender optionality, and the support systems needed to scale.

The mortgage industry is shifting toward third-party origination. A HousingWire study found that the broker channel grew by 12.5% in 2025, while mortgage bankers and retail lenders declined headcount by 11.7% across the same period. UMortgage's new broker model is designed to meet this shift with a broker-first platform that makes it easier to compete and grow.

UMortgage brokers earn 275 basis points with transparent costs on every loan. UMortgage charges a flat $995 platform fee, a $300 closing quality control fee, and a 10% payroll and administration tax on each closed loan.

Additionally, UMortgage includes a production-based corporate margin cap of $49,750. Once a broker funds 50 units in their anniversary year, the $995 fee is waived for the remainder of that period.

Brokers on the platform are supported by Tempo, UMortgage's proprietary CRM built for brokers by brokers. Tempo provides brokers with a centralized hub to manage their pipeline, nurture relationships, and automate top-of-mind communication, streamlining their workflow without the friction of multiple apps or redundant data entry.

"UMortgage is introducing our new broker model because we're finally built for scale," said Anthony Casa, UMortgage President & CEO. "We've spent the last 5 years building our business and dialing in our systems to be able to scale our platform, and the broker model is best for consumers and best for loan originators."

As part of this launch, UMortgage is also hosting a series of local workshops starting in March. The series, called GoBroker, has two workshops scheduled: March 5 in Coppell, TX, and March 17 in Salt Lake City, UT. The series extends to virtual webinars for mortgage brokers interested in learning more about the model. Follow this link to learn more and register for the upcoming GoBroker virtual webinar.

UMortgage is a national mortgage company committed to improving the economics of the mortgage industry by helping clients access more competitive loan options and enabling mortgage brokers to build more profitable businesses. With a transparent, flat-fee platform, modern technology, and scalable support, UMortgage helps mortgage brokers offer borrowers more options and lower costs.

