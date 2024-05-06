UMortgage Sets Monthly Record for Funded Volume in April 2024 and Is On Pace for $3.25bil in Yearly Funded Volume

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UMortgage, a national mortgage company committed to creating life-changing opportunities through homeownership, has developed a habit of setting a new company record nearly every quarter. In April, the platform set a new company record with $238mil in monthly funded volume with 688 families served.

Coming off its third highest-producing quarter in company history during Q1 2024, UMortgage is on track to fund an estimated $3.25bil in volume this year.

This company record indicates the exponential rate of growth that UMortgage continually achieves every year.

This company record indicates the exponential rate of growth that UMortgage continually achieves every year. From 2021 to 2024, UMortgage averaged an explosive 128% year-over-year growth despite the continued market challenges of rising rates and shrinking inventory that have shaken others in the industry.

Reflecting on UMortgage's trajectory, Anthony Casa, President & CEO says, "We're a much better team now. Everyone is rowing in the same direction with a steadfast commitment to get better every day and make UMortgage the best mortgage company in America."

"It takes the entire team for us to continue to grow and set records when others in our industry downsize," continued Casa. "Not only are we on pace for our fourth-consecutive year with a new company record for funded volume and families served, but we're also coming together as a team and positively impacting our communities." The company's last record month was set back in May 2023.

Recent executive additions in April—including Jimmy Hobson as National Sales Leader, Christina Escobar as VP of People, and Mike Farah as Director of Sales Operations—bolster UMortgage's leadership and capitalize on its momentum in 2024.

With a clear vision for the future and experienced leadership paving the path, UMortgage is on pace for its fourth consecutive company record for yearly funded volume and units.

Casa will further outline the platform's vision and goals alongside Corie Meredith, VP of Marketing, and Patton Gade, National Director of Military Lending, this Thursday, May 9th at 2pm ET. Register for Loan Originators Powered by UMortgage for an inside look at the platform's plans for continued growth.

UMortgage is a national mortgage platform on a mission to create life-changing opportunities through homeownership for homebuyers across the country. With Loan Originators licensed from coast to coast, an expansive suite of lenders to shop from, and a quick, clear, & communicative homebuying process, UMortgage is ushering in a modern mortgage experience that can cater to any homebuyer.

