UMortgage Shatters Quarterly Record with $704.7 Million in Funded Volume

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UMortgage, a leading national mortgage lender, continues its rapid growth with a record-breaking production quarter.

Topping 2,010 units and over $704.7 in funding volume, this achievement marks a 38.5% increase over Q1 of 2024 and surpasses the previous record set in Q2 of 2023 - $623 million with 1,871 units funded.

Key Drivers of Success

This extraordinary growth can be attributed to strategic leadership and innovative approaches in the mortgage industry. Anthony Casa, President & CEO of UMortgage, was recently honored as a 2024 Inman Best of Finance and a 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100 awardee, recognizing his visionary leadership in the mortgage industry. Anthony's commitment to excellence continues to drive UMortgage to new heights.

"This incredible achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team," said Anthony Casa. "Every team member has played a crucial role in our success, and this milestone is a reflection of their relentless commitment to excellence. Together, we are building a brighter future for UMortgage and our clients."

Andrew Chavez, newly appointed National Director of Sales Development, has been instrumental in amplifying UMortgage's momentum. Alongside National Sales Leader, Jimmy Hobson, the two have been pivotal in the application of scalable sales strategies resulting in several record-breaking months at the start of 2024.

Joe Cicali, Chief Strategy Officer, Mike Farah, Director of Sales Operations, and Shari Gade, Director of Client Experience, round out new additions to UMortgage's powerful executive team. Their leadership has been crucial in driving the company's quarterly growth and success.

Positioned for Continued Growth in the Mortgage Industry

With a robust foundation, UMortgage is positioned for continued growth. Despite challenging conditions in the housing industry, the mortgage company is on track to fund $3 billion this year – its highest yearly production ever. The company's commitment to refining its systems and technologies plays a critical role in supporting its expansion and maintaining its leadership in the industry.

To learn more about being a Loan Officer at UMortgage, download our Experience the Difference packet for an overview of the business-boosting benefits available at UMortgage.

About UMortgage

UMortgage is a national mortgage lender on a mission to create life-changing opportunities through homeownership. With Loan Officers licensed from coast to coast, an expansive suite of mortgage lenders to shop from, and a quick, clear, & communicative homebuying process, UMortgage is ushering in a modern mortgage experience catered to all homebuyers.

Media Contact:

Sam Hoffer

[email protected]

SOURCE UMortgage