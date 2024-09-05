Umpqua Bank Bolsters North Coast Wine Specialty Group With Addition of Six Experienced Bankers

Under the leadership of Corey Dahline and Greg Newhall, the bank strengthens its commitment to serving small and midsize, family-owned wineries and their owners

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB), today announced it has hired six bankers with proven expertise to expand and deepen the bank's service to small and midsize wineries and their owners across Northern California. The strategic appointments are part of Umpqua Bank's plan to continue building out its North Coast Wine Specialty Group.

The team, formerly from First Republic Bank, is led by Corey Dahline (commercial banking) and Greg Newhall (private banking), who both joined Umpqua in 2023 after decades of experience serving the wine industry. Dahline is senior vice president, commercial relationship manager. Newhall is senior vice president and private bank market leader supporting the wealth and day-to-day banking needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout the North Bay.

"These hires underscore Umpqua Bank's commitment to becoming the bank of choice for the wine industry within our footprint," Dahline said. "As we continue to add top banking talent to our expanding wine team, the bank is well-positioned to serve and help grow one of Northern California's most important agricultural sectors and, by extension, the region's economy overall."

Members of Umpqua Bank's North Coast Wine Specialty Group now include the following bankers:

Christian Willard manages the portfolio of commercial clients in the winery/vineyard sector. As a client solutions manager and vice president, he facilitates loan underwriting, conducts continuous loan portfolio monitoring and serves as a key contact for clients to ensure their banking needs are met. Christian earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Denver and a master's in economics from Vanderbilt University .





manages the portfolio of commercial clients in the winery/vineyard sector. As a client solutions manager and vice president, he facilitates loan underwriting, conducts continuous loan portfolio monitoring and serves as a key contact for clients to ensure their banking needs are met. Christian earned a bachelor's degree from the and a master's in economics from . Erica Carrillo-Ramirez is a private bank relationship manager based in St Helena, California . A graduate of the Wharton Executive Education Leadership Program, she has more than 20 years of experience serving families, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, nonprofit organizations and wineries.





is a private bank relationship manager based in . A graduate of the Wharton Executive Education Leadership Program, she has more than 20 years of experience serving families, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, nonprofit organizations and wineries. Jon O'Halloran is a private bank relationship manager based in Santa Rosa, California . He has served the banking needs of the North Bay community for more than 20 years as both a private banker and as a branch manager.





is a private bank relationship manager based in . He has served the banking needs of the North Bay community for more than 20 years as both a private banker and as a branch manager. Krista Carrillo is a private bank relationship manager based in Napa Valley / Sonoma County , California, serving individuals, families and businesses across the North Bay. She has more than seven years of private banking experience.





is a private bank relationship manager based in / , California, serving individuals, families and businesses across the North Bay. She has more than seven years of private banking experience. Nick Fadelli serves as the branch manager for Umpqua Bank's Sebastopol branch in Sonoma County , which is in the heart of Northern California's wine country. He has more than 15 years of banking experience and is a graduate of Sonoma State University .





serves as the branch manager for Umpqua Bank's branch in , which is in the heart of wine country. He has more than 15 years of banking experience and is a graduate of . Erica Eichhorn serves as branch manager of the Napa-Soscol branch. With more than 14 years of banking experience, Eichhorn is an accomplished banking leader overseeing high-performing teams and delivering banking solutions to a range of customers, including mass affluent and private banking clients.

"In addition to our commercial banking expertise, this team brings decades of private banking experience advising individuals, families and businesses throughout the North Bay region and the wine industry," said Newhall. "Together, they bring an exceptional combination of banking and leadership experience to support clients and are well-equipped to build relationships that last across generations."

About Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank is a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB), and a premier regional bank in the western U.S., with offices in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; equipment leasing; and wealth management. The bank's corporate headquarters are located in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Learn more at: umpquabank.com.

