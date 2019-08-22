Umpqua Bank Forms Fixed Income Group To Support Liquidity Needs Of Large Companies And Institutions

According to Kathryn Albright, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Payments and Deposits at Umpqua, today's announcement reflects the bank's continued evolution as a leading West Coast regional bank and its capacity to provide complex financial solutions for businesses of all sizes.

"Umpqua Bank is committed to supporting the full range of customers' financial needs and strengthening their market position in an ever-changing economic environment," said Albright. "The formation of our Wholesale Liquidity & Fixed Income group under Amit's proven leadership will be a tremendous asset to our large commercial customers."

Over his nearly 25-year career, Jogal has developed and led fixed income and investment offices across the Western United States to support some of the region's most dynamic companies. He most recently served as Head of Fixed Income at another large financial institution for the past 10 years, overseeing growth of $7bn in fixed income managed deposits.

"Umpqua is in a unique position to build a program and team that delivers superior results for our customers," said Jogal. "We have an outstanding reputation as a customer-centric bank, and we're strategically adding capabilities that really provide value to the companies we support. I see tremendous opportunity here and look forward to contributing to the bank's continued growth and success."

About Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank, headquartered in Roseburg, Ore., is a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, and has locations across Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada. Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company has been recognized for eight years in a row on FORTUNE magazine's list of the country's "100 Best Companies to Work For," and was recently named by The Portland Business Journal the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for the fourteenth consecutive year. In addition to its retail banking presence, Umpqua Bank also owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to businesses. A subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Umpqua Investments, Inc., provides retail brokerage and investment advisory services in offices throughout Washington, Oregon, and California.

