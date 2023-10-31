Umpqua Bank Hires Corey Dahline and Greg Newhall to Lead and Expand North Coast Wine Specialty Group

Bank bolsters focus on wine industry with addition of commercial and private banking leaders

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB), announced today the addition of two wine industry banking experts to lead the bank's North Coast Wine Specialty Group. Corey Dahline has been appointed senior vice president, commercial relationship manager to lead and build Umpqua's wine-focused commercial banking team. Greg Newall will serve as private bank market leader in support of the wealth and day-to-day banking needs for individuals, families, and businesses throughout the North Bay.

According to Umpqua's Head of Community & Business Banking Bill Barclay, today's announcement reflects Umpqua's commitment to building a best-in-class banking team to support the complex financial needs of wine-related enterprises, as well as provide wholistic financial solutions for their owners and employees.

"Corey and Greg are two of Northen California's most experienced and well-respected financial experts in their fields. Together, they bring long-standing relationships and decades of experience advising a wide variety of clients in the wine industry on business and wealth creation strategies," said Barclay. "We're thrilled to have banking experts of their caliber leading our wine team and look forward to their contribution to the success of our clients, as well as the expanding capabilities and growth of our business in the region."

Based in Napa Valley, Dahline brings more than three decades of banking and leadership experience to his new role at Umpqua, with 29 years directly helping businesses across California's wine industry build and expand their companies. His expertise includes commercial lending, treasury management, and building deep, long-term client relationships. He most recently served as senior managing director of commercial banking at First Republic, where his team provided business banking and private banking services to the wine industry in Napa and Sonoma counties. Prior to First Republic, Dahline was an integral part of the Silicon Valley Bank wine team for 13 years.

Newhall has two decades of private banking experience advising individuals, families, and businesses throughout the North Bay region and the wine industry. Before joining Umpqua, he served as senior managing director for First Republic for 18 years. In that role, he led and oversaw First Republic's footprint north of the Golden Gate. Newhall graduated from California State University, Monterey Bay and completed the Executive Education Leadership Program at Wharton San Francisco.  He holds a FINRA series 7 & 63. 

 About Umpqua Bank
Umpqua Bank is a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System Inc., (Nasdaq: COLB) and a premier regional bank in the western U.S., with offices in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank consistently ranks as one of America's Best Banks (ranked by Forbes) and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; equipment leasing; and wealth management. The bank's corporate headquarters are located in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Learn more at umpquabank.com.

