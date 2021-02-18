Umpqua Bank Hires Dave Ericksen to Build Upper Middle Market Banking Team

According to Richard Cabrera, evp and head of Umpqua's middle market banking division, Ericksen's hire is part of Umpqua's strategy to recruit top bankers and market leaders across its West Coast footprint to expand access to the sophisticated expertise needed by complex, high-growth enterprises, particularly during a period of continued economic uncertainty.

"Businesses have persevered through tremendous disruption and many have adapted in ways that position them for growth as the economy stabilizes. A trusted, capable banking partner has never been more critical to their continued success," said Cabrera. "Dave brings uncommon expertise and skill to our team of bankers and his addition illustrates the high priority Umpqua has placed on helping our customers gain a competitive advantage through periods of both economic expansion and contraction."

Before joining Umpqua, Ericksen contributed to the success of US Bank and Key Bank over his more than 25 years in banking. Most recently, he served as an enterprise banker at Key Bank, where he successfully helped drive that institution's growth in a variety of key sectors, including health care, metals & recycling, and food and beverage, among others.

"Dave is a highly-regarded banker with long-standing connections to our region's industries, economy, and companies," said Jonathan Dale, evp and Pacific Northwest executive of middle market banking. "Throughout his career, Dave has established trusted relationships with middle market business owners, helping them finance growth, optimize working capital, and automate cashflow. His leadership experience and forward-thinking approach to understanding a business' vision and objectives will complement Umpqua's high-touch client experience."

Ericksen earned a B.B.A. in Accounting & Finance from Pacific Lutheran University and an Executive Leadership Certification from University of Washington. He's also a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School, and during his career has held licenses as a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP), an Oregon Life & Health Insurance professional, and a Series 6 & 63. Ericksen currently serves on the board of Portland Opera.

