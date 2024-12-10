Umpqua Bank Hires David Navarro to Lead Las Vegas, Southern Nevada Commercial Banking Team

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB), today announced the hire of David Navarro as Senior Vice President, Southern Nevada Commercial Banking Market Leader. A Las Vegas native, Navarro is responsible for expanding Umpqua Bank's regional presence to support the financial needs of midsize companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $1 billion.

David Navarro, SVP and Commercial Banking Market Leader, Southern Nevada

According to Shawn Thompson, Executive Vice President and Mountain West Commercial Director, Navarro's addition underscores Umpqua Bank's commitment to hiring top regional talent focused on customer success and contributing to the prosperity of a key western market for the bank.

"Southern Nevada boasts a vibrant economy and unique business community. David's deep understanding of the region and experience supporting some of its most successful enterprises make him a great fit to lead our market expansion," said Thompson. "David is laser-focused on building teams committed to fostering strong customer relationships that provide strategic value and customized banking solutions. We look forward to his contribution to the success of our customers and our company."

Navarro's background in commercial banking includes more than a decade of leading teams and serving a diverse group of clients in the Las Vegas area. He started his career at a regional bank and has worked for some of the largest banks in the country, holding a variety of positions and leadership roles. In addition to his position at Umpqua Bank, Navarro is an Adjunct Professor of Finance at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), his alma mater, and is actively involved in numerous community organizations, including holding board positions with the Nevada Bankers Association, Special Olympics Nevada and Make-A-Wish Nevada.

About Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank is a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB), and a premier regional bank in the western U.S., with offices in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; equipment leasing; and wealth management. The bank's corporate headquarters are located in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Learn more at: umpquabank.com.

SOURCE Umpqua Bank