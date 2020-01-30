Umpqua Bank Names Kevin Skinner Head Of Home Lending Division

"Kevin is a proven leader with deep and diverse experience in the home lending industry and Umpqua's culture of customer service," said Tory Nixon, senior executive vice president and chief banking officer at Umpqua. "In recent years, he's played an integral role in our home lending division's strategic growth. We're fortunate to have someone of Kevin's caliber continue the strong record of success and effective leadership that Ron has provided for so many years."

Skinner brings more than two decades of industry experience to his new role, including the last six years in various leadership roles at Umpqua. He most recently led the bank's home lending division teams responsible for secondary marketing, accounting, product development, pricing, systems and operations. Prior to joining Umpqua, Skinner also served as first vice president of capital markets for HomeStreet Bank, as well as built and led the mortgage capital markets and interest rate management functions at USAA.

Skinner earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Virginia and holds an MBA from Emory University's Goizueta School of Business. He is based in Umpqua's Seattle-area mortgage operations center.

Umpqua Bank , headquartered in Roseburg, Ore., is a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, and has locations across Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada. Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company has been recognized for eight years in a row on FORTUNE magazine's list of the country's "100 Best Companies to Work For," and was recently named by The Portland Business Journal the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for the fifteenth consecutive year. In addition to its retail banking presence, Umpqua Bank also owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to businesses. A subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Umpqua Investments, Inc., provides retail brokerage and investment advisory services in offices throughout Washington, Oregon, and California.

