Umpqua Bank Promotes Ashley Hayslip to Lead Newly Formed Community & Business Banking Division

According to Umpqua Bank President Tory Nixon, the formation of Umpqua's business & community banking division under Hayslip's leadership reflects the bank's commitment to reinvent how financial institutions support an underserved segment of businesses whose continued resiliency is critical to economic recovery and future growth.

"There's an important segment of commercial enterprises that are vital to our economy yet need a financial partner with a robust combination of capabilities, creativity and personalized, hands-on support. Particularly at this critical moment in our economy, with disruption around every corner, I'm thrilled to have Ashley lead Umpqua's new community & business banking division," said Nixon. "Throughout her career, Ashley has demonstrated a passion for businesses of all sizes. From roles in small and mid-sized companies to experience within financial institutions, Ashley has spent her career working to help businesses at different stages of growth. Her leadership and experience will be tremendous assets as Umpqua accelerates our investment in supporting businesses as they adapt to the rapidly changing landscape around us."

Hayslip brings more than 15 years of diverse experience to the position, including leadership roles at West Coast regional banks and in the finance departments of emerging businesses. Since joining Umpqua in 2016, she has served as senior vice president of strategy, leading growth and transformation initiatives in the commercial space. Most recently, Hayslip managed Umpqua's bank-wide pivot to deliver more than $2 billion in financial relief to 17,000 small businesses through the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Under her leadership, Umpqua was one of the first financial institutions in the country ready to accept applications and helped save an estimated 250,000 jobs across the West Coast.

"Umpqua is uniquely positioned to support an important segment of commercial enterprises that need our size and sophistication, as well as our passionate focus on personalized expertise and service," said Hayslip. "When leveraged in new, innovative ways, these qualities can make a significant difference in helping businesses remain competitive in today's economy. I look forward to building a division that combines human expertise and connection with customized, creative banking solutions for our business customers."

Hayslip graduated with honors and a BA in Economics and Communications from the University of California Davis, where she was captain of the Division I tennis team.

Umpqua Bank , headquartered in Roseburg, Ore., is a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, and has locations across Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada. Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company has been recognized for eight years in a row on FORTUNE magazine's list of the country's "100 Best Companies to Work For," and was recently named by The Portland Business Journal the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for the fifteenth consecutive year. In addition to its retail banking presence, Umpqua Bank also owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to businesses.

