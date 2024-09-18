Umpqua Bank Targets Arizona for Expansion with the Opening of Three New Branches

Bank's move in Arizona follows recent retail banking expansion in Utah; underscores commitment to becoming the West's premier bank of choice

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB), today announced its continued expansion across the West with two new branch openings in Phoenix and Scottsdale, and a third Arizona location in Mesa planned for later this year. Expansion of the bank's retail network into Arizona follows the successful launch of its middle market banking presence in 2021.

"Arizona is a priority market for Umpqua Bank. The region's dynamic business community aligns with our long-term strategy of expanding in markets that demonstrate strong growth potential and further our commitment to being the West's premier bank of choice," said Umpqua Bank CEO Clint Stein. "Since entering Arizona in 2021, we have invested in the growth of our local teams to support the needs of our business customers, and we expect these new branches to accelerate our presence throughout the state."

Arizona boasts a diverse economy that includes a range of industries, including the rapidly expanding semiconductor sector, as well as leisure and hospitality, alternative energy, healthcare, warehouse distribution centers and data centers — an anchor for the nascent generative AI industry.

"We are excited to be part of the Phoenix and Scottsdale communities and look forward to expanding our footprint throughout Arizona with a new branch in Mesa, slated for early 2025, and additional branches under consideration," said Chris Merrywell, Consumer Bank President at Umpqua Bank. "With these markets poised for growth, we've assembled a top-tier team of professionals ready to meet the personal and business banking needs of the region."

Phoenix Branch

Umpqua Bank opened its first retail branch in Phoenix in June located at 10201 S. 51st St in 10 Corporate Center. The 2,800 square foot branch is led by Melinda Santacruz, who brings more than 20 years of banking experience to the role and supports the local community through a wide range of volunteer work with organizations such as United Food Bank and the Phoenix Children's Hospital Give-a-Thon. The branch is open from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

Scottsdale Branch

In August, Umpqua Bank opened a retail branch in Scottsdale at Gainey Center II, 8501 N. Scottsdale Road. The branch is 4,000 square feet and managed by Britne Corkill. With more than 25 years of banking experience, Britne is also an active volunteer at several local community organizations, including Ronald McDonald House and St. Mary's Food Bank. The branch is open Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

Community Involvement

Umpqua Bank plays an active role in the communities in which it operates. As part of the bank's retail expansion in Arizona, the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation recently contributed a combined $60,000 to six new, local nonprofit partners:

Arizona Foundation for Legal Services & Education

Friends of the Children Phoenix

HonorHealth Foundation

One-n-Ten (1N10)

Tempe Community Action Agency

UMOM New Day Centers

Learn more about Umpqua Bank's growing Arizona presence at www.umpquabank.com/locations/arizona/.

About Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank is a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB), and a premier regional bank in the western U.S., with offices in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; equipment leasing; and wealth management. The bank's corporate headquarters are located in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Learn more at: www.umpquabank.com.

SOURCE Umpqua Bank