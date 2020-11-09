Umpqua Holdings Announces $0.21 Per Common Share Dividend

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.21 per common share.  The dividend is payable on November 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 20, 2020.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon.  Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

